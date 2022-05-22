Update: In response to queries, Phillips 66 stated:Original story follows:
"The station in question markets a specialty racing fuel that is not a 76® produced or branded product.
Phillips 66 does not determine the price charged at the pump. We ask that Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76® branded gas station owners and operators exercise good judgement in pricing gasoline and diesel."
Gas stations across the US are running out of fuel and in anticipation of an increase in gas prices, gas stations in the state of Washington are reportedly reprogramming pumps to include double-digit numbers in "price per gallon" as the current trend could put prices over $10.00.
At the 76 Gas Station in Auburn, Washington located at 1725 Auburn Way North, gas pumps have been reprogrammed to make room for double-digit pricing. In March, they still had single-digit programming.
Throughout eastern Washington, gas stations are running out of fuel. In the Tri-Cities (Kennewick, Pasco, and West Richland), customers are pulling up to pumps only to find notes that state the station is out of fuel, which wasn't an issue in the past. Some stations only have diesel available.
Gas prices have skyrocketed since President Biden took office in January 2021. The Biden administration shutdown the Keystone XL and Enbridge Line 5 pipelines which resulted in the United States becoming more reliant on other countries for oil and gas. Last year, the Colonial Pipeline was attacked by Russian hackers which caused multiple states in the South and along the East Coast to run out of gas.
Just last week, President Biden canceled a one-million-plus acre oil lease in Alaska, which could have led to greater energy independence.
The United States set a new record in gas prices over the weekend, which surged to a new high of $4.43, according to AAA. This is up from $4.08 in April and $3.00 in May of last year. The spiking energy costs are contributing to the highest inflation rates the country has seen in 40 years.
Premium gas now averages $5.07, up from $3.62 a year ago, while diesel over that period has jumped from $3.15 to $5.56 a gallon, CBS News reports.
During a press conference last week while discussing inflation and lowering costs, President Biden said, "We have no plan" to bring down energy prices, an issue that is negatively impacting millions of Americans. He then attempted to place blame on Republican legislators, energy companies, and Donald Trump.
