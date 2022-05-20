© Getty Images / Alyssa Pointer

Speaking to a Russian prankster posing as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Former US President George W. Bush advised Kiev to focus on eliminating as many Russian troops as possible. Bush suggested that a military victory over Russia would see many of Ukraine's issues "go off the table."The undated prank phone call was staged by the Russian prankster duo known as Vovan and Lexus. They have made a name for themselves calling Western and Ukrainian politicians disguised as other officials to hear what they really think about various issues, often related to Russia. Some critics claim that the duo work for the Russian government.However, Bush then offered his thoughts on the problem of the two breakaway Donbass republics."I think if you prevail, when you prevail, a lot of these other issues go off the table" - he said.Bush concluded that the US military was "very supportive of what you're doing right now."He also revealed that during his time in office he "felt that Ukraine needed to be in the EU and NATO," while keeping Russia "on the fringe of" the military alliance.When the caller suggested that "it's now not only a war of Ukraine, it's a war of the Western world against Russians," Bush replied in the affirmative.Edited parts of the prank call were uploaded onto Rutube, a Russian video sharing platform, akin to YouTube, on Friday.