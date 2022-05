© AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes



The suspect who allegedly killed one person and wounded five others in a California church was a Chinese immigrant who targeted the worshipers because they were Taiwanese, officials said.The suspect is 68-year-old David Cho of Las Vegas. His wife is currently living in Taiwan, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes stated during a press conference."The suspect was able to secure the doors within the church with chains and tried to disable locks within the church with super glue," the sheriff said. The alleged gunman also placed four explosives around the church while socializing and mingling with the congregants, authorities said.China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has hinted at the possibility of an invasion."I will tell you that evil was in that church yesterday," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. He accused the suspect of having "an absolute bias against the Taiwanese people... as a Chinese or mainland national."