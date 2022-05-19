© Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union's executive agency proposed for the first time up to 9 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in assistance to help Ukraine pay its bills through the rest of 2022,in immediate short-term aid, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.The money, which will need to be signed off by EU member states,, as Europe and its western allies seek to help President Volodymyr Zelensky pay debts and keep providing basic services for Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.The International Monetary Fund has estimated Ukraine needs around $5 billion in assistance to keep the country running amid a massive economic slump caused by Russia's invasion.of emergency financing on March 9 to Ukraine.The EU money will come through a so-called macro-financial assistance package, which is usually a long-term, low-interest loan. It isn't yet clear if any of the money will come as a grant.Ms. von der Leyen said the EU will start work onShe said the EU will set up a reconstruction platform jointly with the Ukrainian government to begin making plans for a future reconstruction.EU officials have saidThe EU is looking to partner with the U.S. and other western partners on a reconstruction fund. Ms. von der Leyen said"These investments will help Ukraine to emerge stronger and more resilient from the devastated caused by Putin's soldiers," she said.