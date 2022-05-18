© Getty Images / John Moore / Staff

The West used Ukraine as a pretext for an "undeclared war" against Moscow, and put Russia in a position in which it had to protect its "very statehood," the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, claimed on Tuesday.According to Patrushev,The military operation in Ukraine prevented this, he said, adding that Moscow had to take "preventive measures," as the threats to national security reached a level that endangered "the very statehood of Russia and its existence."The current sanctions and "global anti-Russian campaign launched by the Americans and their satellites," Patrushev argued, "convincingly proves that Ukraine has become a pretext for waging an undeclared war against Russia." He also claimed that the "aggression" against Moscow has an ideological dimension.Patrushev echoed the statements of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said earlier on Tuesday that the expression 'unfriendly states' in relation to the West is not entirely accurate.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.Following the launch of Russia's military attack on Ukraine, the US, EU, UK, Australia, Japan, and many other countries imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow. Within less than three months, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran and North Korea.