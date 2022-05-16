"The development and strengthening of regional and bilateral cooperation as well as the exchange of training [courses] and development of military cooperation in the fight against terrorism should be a priority for the Armed Forces of the two countries," the top Iranian military commander said.

The chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Tajik defense minister haveMajor General Mohammad Baqeri, who is in Dushanbe at the head of a delegation, was officially welcomed by Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, the Tajik minister of defense, on Monday, before sitting for talks on the two countries' relations in various fields.During the meeting, Baqeri said the armed forces of the two countries should make efforts to boost border security and increase their interaction.Bagheri and Mirzo also discussed regional cooperation, focusing on Afghanistan.The Tajik defense minister, for his part, hailed plans by Iran's Armed Forces to fight terrorism, trafficking of illicit drugs, and organized crime in cooperation with Tajikistan.Sherali Mirzo added that holding joint drills and developing military equipment are among the priorities of the Armed Forces of Tajikistan and Iran.During his stay in Dushanbe, the Iranian top general is to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and also visit the country's military and scientific centers.