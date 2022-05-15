© Press Service of Ukraine's president



"The president of Ukraine has signed a law banning pro-Russia political parties! The law will come into force on the day following the day of its publication," Olha Sovgirya, a deputy from Zelensky's ruling Servant of the People bloc, wrote on telegram on May 14.banning pro-Russian political parties that engage in anti-Ukrainian activities.On March 20, Ukraine's National Security and Defense CouncilThe party is led bywho has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter.The list of the Moscow-friendly parties also included theled by Yevhen Murayev. British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.Moscow "is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," and Murayev "is being considered as a potential candidate," the British Foreign Office said in January.