The incident happened at the T'lisalagi'lakw School which is part of First Nation territory. School officials are said to be investigating the matter which was reportedly undertaken by one particular teacher and wasn't indicative of the overall curriculum.
The lesson is adapted from the "Body Smart: Right From the Start" sex-ed program which labels itself as being appropriate for kids ages 3 to 7.
Here's what one parent wrote:
"You know I was going to keep quiet and handle this quietly but F*ck it #1 I was not informed this would be discussed no info came home before hand #2 my daughter is JUNIOR KINDERGARTEN! I did call the school and I'll be doing a formal written complaint as well. If your 4 year old child came home with this as homework how would you feel cause I personally lost my sh*t it wrecked my day and gave me a disgusting feeling."
It was after the same parent said that the school was dealing with it.
"I just want to say publicly that the school had no idea that this teacher was doing this program it was supposed to be just the good touch bad touch program which is what I agreed upon at the beginning of the year, it teaches their body parts and that nobody is allowed to lay hands on their body, their body is their own which I thought yeah that's right. So we can't really blame the school for this situation because the school had no acknowledgement of this, this is an inside problem that is being dealt with by the school and they're just determining what decision they are going to make."Libs of TikTok recently expanded their operations to Substack after being targeted by Taylor Lorenz in a Washington Post hit piece in which she was doxxed.
The ultimate subject at hand in the article was surrounding how the Libs of TikTok Twitter account had made an impression on politicians like those in Florida. Back in March, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a parental rights in education bill into law which in part dealt with targeting sexually inappropriate materials being taught to kids in pre-K through the third grade.