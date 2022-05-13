© Getty Images / Image Source

"A full-fledged international food crisis will emerge with the prospect of famine in individual states."

The severe sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies over the conflict in Ukraine will change the existing world order, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed.Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of his country's Security Council, took to Telegram on Friday to point out possible effects of the restrictions that hurt not only Russia, but also those who impose them and the international community as a whole.Instability of national currencies, galloping inflation, and the destruction of legal protections for private property will lead to monetary and financial emergencies, affecting individual countries or whole international blocs, Medvedev said.Many international bodies, which have proven themselves ineffective in their attempts to settle the Ukrainian conflict, are going to decay, he said, singling out the main European human rights organization, the Council of Europe.The US, EU and some others have slapped several rounds of unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow since it launched its military offensive in Ukraine. Among other measures, the foreign assets of the Russian Central Bank and various other entities and businessmen have been frozen. Meanwhile, Russia was effectively cut off from the dollar- and euro-dominated money markets, and a wide array of foreign businesses have stopped dealing with the country.