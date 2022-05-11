© Sergei Bobylev/Tass



"President Vladimir Putin's aims are greater than what Russia is capable of militarily and the situation is likely to be more unpredictable and potentially escalatory in the next few months. The current trend indicates the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic measures, including imposing martial law."

Moscow harbors no plans to impose martial law in the country amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, dismissing claims made by a top US spy.Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on a fresh statement by Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines. The official alsoHaines also claimed:Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.