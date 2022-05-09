© Stalker Zone Org

A US senator candidate and one of the leaders of the American Socialist Unity Party, John Parker, during a visit to the frontline Rubezhnoye, accused the Kiev security forces of shelling the civilian infrastructure of the city. This was reported by the press service of the People's Militia of the LPR.I really don't understand what the purpose was," Parker said.It was the American private military company Academi that trained Ukrainian nationalists.He thanked the servicemen of the People's Militia of the LPR and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who challenged the current order of things, the American military, American imperialism and were not afraid to speak out in Donbass against the world hegemon.Earlier, Parker also said that the United States spent the money allocated for the fight against COVID-19 to support neo-nazis in Ukraine.the American politician said during a meeting with the chairman of the government of the LPR Sergey Kozlov.