© Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images



US President Joe Biden has told senior intelligence officials thatNBC News reported on Friday.During the phone conversation with CIA Director William Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Biden hailed the intelligence services' work but stressed thatthe outlet claimed, citing two unnamed administration officials.None of the organisations concerned have commented on the matter.The NBC report came a day afterPentagon spokesman John Kirby denied these reports, saying:On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that theThis report was dismissed by Kirby, who at the same time acknowledged that sharing "battlefield intelligence to help Ukraine defend their country" was part of the assistance being provided by Washington to Kiev.Last week, NBC claimed that the US had provided Ukraine with "near real-time" data which allegedly helped it to shoot down a Russian transport plane carrying "hundreds of troops." Commenting on this report, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council would only state:On May 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russian authorities know that the US, the UK and NATO "on a permanent basis" transmit intelligence and other data to Kiev. He claimed:The Pentagon announced last week that theRussia attacked its neighboring state following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.