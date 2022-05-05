"I know that they [Angolans] are under extreme pressure from Western countries, who call on them to condemn Russia. But they expressly behave in this way, saying that 'we will contribute to the establishment of peace, we will contribute with all our might so that agreements are reached between the parties.'"The ambassador stressed that in its demands the West sometimes resorts to threats and blackmail, which is immoral. According to Tararov, the West is "threatening, blackmailing" the countries of Africa. And under this extraordinary pressure, African countries are "barely able to resist."
He also underscored that during the General Assembly vote to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council on April 7:
"Many African countries voted neutrally, that is, they abstained. This means they did not support this resolution. But they did not dare to vote against it, because the pressure was extreme."adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN HRC due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
In total, 93 states voted for the resolution, while 24 voted against and 58 abstained.
Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe all voted against the resolution.
Among those who abstained were Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Serbia and Israel, among others, voted for the resolution. The draft resolution was prepared by a number of Western countries, as well as Ukraine and Latvia.
Comment: Where there is will, is there is a way?