The proposal of the European Commission provides for a ban on the direct or indirect sale or transfer of ownership of real estate located in the territory of the EU, or shares in collective investment enterprises that provide access to such real estate, the document said.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported the details of the sixth package of EU anti-Russian sanctions. They assume the refusal to purchase Russian oil within six months, and the cessation of imports of petroleum products by the end of the year. It is assumed that Slovakia and Hungary will receive 20 months to refuse to import Russian oil. Two more countries claim the same benefits - the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The approval of sanctions requires the consent of all EU member states. Representatives of the countries of the union are planning to make a decision this week.
Comment: Hungary has said that it would veto such moves, however rumour has it that the EU intends to simply remove its ability to do so.
Prior to this, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, said that the new package of anti-Russian sanctions would include restrictions on the import of Russian oil. He noted that the sixth package of sanctions will also include disconnection from SWIFT of new banks and sanctions "for disinformation."
Comment: What are the chances that, as with the last 5 rounds of sanctions, this one will also backfire terribly for the EU?