During a Sunday morning interview on State of the Union, Bash also asked whether Mayorkas would have trouble accepting a similar board created under a President Donald Trump — or the current board falling under Trump's control if he were to be reelected as president in 2024.
Bash said of the board:
"Republicans are calling it 'Orwellian' and comparing it to the Ministry of Truth in the novel 1984. Can you clarify what exactly is this? What exactly will this disinformation governance board do? Will it monitor American citizens?"Mayorkas replied:
"Dana, I'm very pleased to do so. It's clear, I mean, those criticisms are precisely the opposite of what this small working group within the Department of Homeland Security will do. And I think we probably could have done a better job of communicating what it does and does not do. The fact is that disinformation that creates a threat to the security of the homeland is our responsibility to address. And this department has been addressing it for years."Mayorkas then suggested that the board would simply be addressing disinformation from foreign sources — such as Russia, Iran, or China — that would pose a national security threat.
Bash pressed:
"We know the problems but it's not clear to me how this governance board will act. What will it do?"Mayorkas responded:
"So, what it does, it works to ensure that the way in which we address threats, the connectivity between threats and acts of violence are addressed without infringing on free speech."He noted that the board would not have "operational authority" to act but would work to provide information to those who did.
"Will American citizens be monitored?" Bash asked directly.Bash went on to point out some of the partisan questions about the board — and Nina Jankowicz, who has been tapped to head the board — noting that many appeared to be concerned that she would not act in a neutral fashion. She asked:
"No," Mayorkas replied.
"Guarantee that?" Bash pushed harder.
"So what we do, we in the Department of Homeland Security don't monitor American citizens," Mayorkas continued to object.
"You don't, but will this change that?" Bash kept digging.
"No, no, the board does not have any operational capability," Mayorkas said again.
"Would you be okay if Donald Trump were president, if he created this disinformation governance board? Or — if it is in place and he wins again in 2024 — that he's in charge of such a thing?"Mayorkas did not address her question directly, saying instead:
"I believe that this working group, that gathers together best practices, makes sure that our work is coordinated, consistent with those best practices, that we're safeguarding the right of free speech, that we're safeguarding civil liberties, I think, is an extraordinary important endeavor."
Comment: The truth is in the dodge.