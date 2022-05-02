A study from the Federation for American Immigration Reform viewed by Fox News estimates that the population of illegal immigrants had jumped from 14.5 million in 2020 up to 15.5 million. The analysis from the conservative group found that the increased numbers cost taxpayers at least $143.1 billion, a $9.4 billion increase from 2020.
FAIR, which favors strong border security, attributed the increased number of illegal immigrants to the following: an improving economy after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Biden rolling back Trump-era immigration policies. The study said of the economy:
"Businesses are once again hiring, and many unscrupulous employers are using this as an opportunity to turn to reliably cheap labor to undercut the market and make up for lost profits resulting from economic shutdowns stemming from the pandemic. These unethical hiring practices occur even though millions of Americans remain unemployed or underemployed."As Biden has pared back Trump-era policies, he has "effectively" taken away the mission of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and prevented U.S. Customs and Border Protection from being able to secure the southern border properly, the report found.
The study noted that the Department of Homeland Security
"only (loosely) counts foreign nationals who enter and leave the United States in a lawful manner, that it does not know the exact number of how many people cross the border unlawfully and evade immigration authorities."Numbers in the report are estimates based on the varying changes in "annual census data, along with how many individuals CBP and ICE believe slip through their detection," the report says.
News about the group's study comes as Biden announced plans to repeal the pandemic-era Title 42 policy of turning away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House Office of Legislative Affairs informed congressional staff Tuesday of a 20-page memo that outlined a plan to repeal the policy .
A federal judge temporarily barred the administration from ending the policy Monday.
Comment: See also: