the increased numbers cost taxpayers at least $143.1 billion, a $9.4 billion increase from 2020.

"Businesses are once again hiring, and many unscrupulous employers are using this as an opportunity to turn to reliably cheap labor to undercut the market and make up for lost profits resulting from economic shutdowns stemming from the pandemic. These unethical hiring practices occur even though millions of Americans remain unemployed or underemployed."

"only (loosely) counts foreign nationals who enter and leave the United States in a lawful manner, that it does not know the exact number of how many people cross the border unlawfully and evade immigration authorities."

The illegal immigrant population in the United States increased by roughly 1 million during President Joe Biden 's first year in office, according to a new analysis.A study from theviewed by Fox News estimates thatThe analysis from the conservative group found thatFAIR, which favors strong border security, attributed the increased number of illegal immigrants to the following: an improving economy after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Biden rolling back Trump-era immigration policies . The study said of the economy:As Biden has pared back Trump-era policies,the report found.The study noted that the Department of Homeland Securitythe report says.News about the group's study comes as Biden announced plans to repeal the pandemic-era Title 42 policy of turning away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. The White House Office of Legislative Affairs informed congressional staff Tuesday of a 20-page memo that outlined a plan to repeal the policy