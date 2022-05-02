kursk bridge russia

An explosion device was activate on the bridge resulting in a partial collapse
Russia's investigative committee opens a criminal investigation into the explosion of a railway bridge in the Kursk region.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on Sunday regarding the explosion of a railway bridge in the Kursk region.

The case will be classified as a "terrorist act" by the committee, under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code.

"The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the explosion of a bridge in the Kursk region on the grounds of a crime under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act)," the committee said on Telegram.

An explosive device was planted on May 1 on a bridge located on the 67th kilometer of the Sudzha-Sosnovyi Bor railway in the Kursk region, resulting in a partial collapse of the bridge.
Sudzha-Sosnovyi Kursk
© YAndex
Sudzha-Sosnovyi Bor railway in the Kursk region
On Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the arrest of a former Ukrainian neo-Nazi soldier who was allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Simferopol, on the Crimean peninsula.

A former neo-Nazi soldier of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who planned an explosion and a fire in a shopping center in Simferopol has been arrested in Crimea, the FSB revealed in a statement.

The institution specified that the subject had received instructions from the Ukrainian nationalist Azov Battalion.

At his home, a handmade bomb with shrapnel, explosive device components, extremist literature, and emblems of Ukrainian nationalist organizations were discovered.

The FSB agents also found the messages he exchanged with Ukrainian radicals about the terrorist attack he was planning.