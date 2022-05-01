© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov



Washington's concept of a US-centric world is a neocolonialist project based on racism and American exceptionalism, Moscow believes.The current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a direct result of the West's push to create a unipolar world, one which has involved NATO's unabated eastward expansion, Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told China's Xinhua News Agency in an interview published on Saturday.Russia is interested in a "peaceful, free, neutral, prosperous and friendly Ukraine," the minister has explained, adding that Moscow wishes to restore "centuries-long cultural, economic and family ties between Russians and Ukrainians." He also said Russian and Ukrainian delegations are holding daily video discussions on a potential peace agreement .According to Lavrov, the document should include provisions on Ukraine's "neutral, nuclear-free, non-aligned and demilitarized status" as well as guarantees on Ukraine's security.About 2.8 million people, including 16,000 foreign citizens, have asked Russia to evacuate them from the war zone, the minister revealed.What is happening right now is not a "new Cold War" but continued attempts by Washington and its allies to impose a "US-centric model of the world" on other nations, Lavrov said.Ukraine has not been the only place in the world where the US and its allies sought to pursue this goal, the minister noted, citing the NATO bombings of Yugoslavia in 1999, the 2003 Iraq invasion, and the Syrian crisis as examples of this "destructive policy."Now, the US is also seeking to pursue an "expressly anti-Chinese policy" in the Asia-Pacific region, the minister warned.Russia's operation in Ukraine contributes to the process of "liberating the world from this neocolonialist yoke of the West, which is heavily based on racism and [American] exceptionalism," Lavrov believes.