The list is complete of all farm inputs bottlenecked from fertilizer, fuel, herbicide, pesticide and tractor repair parts. Now add in locked off shipping from China that will ripple for a year and non-planting across the Ukraine, and we have the prefect scenario for limited corn and grain production. Corn products are in most foods, this will be affected first.