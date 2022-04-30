food
The list is complete of all farm inputs bottlenecked from fertilizer, fuel, herbicide, pesticide and tractor repair parts. Now add in locked off shipping from China that will ripple for a year and non-planting across the Ukraine, and we have the prefect scenario for limited corn and grain production. Corn products are in most foods, this will be affected first.


