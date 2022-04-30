Society's Child
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: The nightmare scenario for global food production 2022
Adapt 2030
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 16:15 UTC
●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Texas Farmers Worry Unplanted Corn Crop May Shrivel Up https://www.agweb.com/news/crops/corn...
How Will La Niña Impact Spring Planting? https://www.agweb.com/weather/how-wil...
Ukraine may face a pesticide collapse https://www.fertilizerdaily.com/20220...
Crop Progress Report https://downloads.usda.library.cornel...
All 2022 crop progress reports https://usda.library.cornell.edu/conc...
The Earth Only Has A 3 Month Supply Of Food http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/th...
Are There Enough Chemicals and Fertilizer to Plant This Year's Crop https://www.agweb.com/news/crops/plan...
IndexMundi Corn Price Historical Maize (corn) - Daily Price - Commodity Prices - Price Charts, Data, and News - IndexMundi
Heaven and hell are eternal places because they are always present at the extremes of human existence, for better or for worse. People are constantly choosing between them, although they are generally not conscious of that in an articulated manner.
Recent Comments
The anti-white bigotry is starting to look a lot like early 1930s Germany cleansing itself of "Jewish science", including Einstein.
Isn't smoking supposedly bad for folk? Such thinking could be deemed likewise.
Such a public platform as football is, showing over paid lovies keeling over after abiding to the misinformation supplied by our government.
Let's call BS on the idea that Putin didn't start this war. There is plenty the West should have done differently. Butv painting Putin as the good...
When lying scum are responsible for the deaths of many people they are mass murderers and should be executed.