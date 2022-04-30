This one based on Israel's National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) dataset from 2019 to 2021 showed that there was a 25% increase in volume of cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome emergency calls in 16-39-year-olds between Jan-May 2021 compared to the 2019-2020 baseline. This increase was significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not with COVID-19 infection rates.
In contrast, a preprint - whose main authors are the people at the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK responsible for producing the monthly vaccine mortality surveillance reports - came to a very different conclusion about the effect of the vaccine on young people. This preprint focused on cardiac and all-cause deaths of individuals aged 12-29 occurring within 12 weeks of vaccination or testing positive for COVID-19. They concluded that there is no evidence of an association between COVID-19 vaccination and an increased risk of death in young people, but that COVID-19 infection was associated with substantially higher risk of cardiac related death and all-cause death.
Is it possible that in Israel the vaccination and not the virus is strongly associated with increased cardiac events among young people, while in the UK it is the virus and not the vaccine associated with increased cardiac deaths in young people?
Anybody reading our previous work on this subject will know that the ONS have been basing their vaccine mortality analyses on data that is systemically flawed because of both misclassification (whereby those who die shortly after vaccination are classifed as unvaccinated) and missing deaths of those who die shortly after vaccination.
It seems the data in this article suffers from the same flaws as their previous monthly surveillance reports; for example, note the following stated in their results:
"There was a decrease in the risk of all-cause death in the first week after vaccination"The fact that the ONS data shows the vaccines have an instantaneous miraculous impact on non-Covid mortality is one of the anomalies that led us to show why their data were flawed. A spike in non-Covid mortality in those who do not take the vaccine when it is offered to their age group is another indication. We have so little faith in the reliability of the vaccine mortality data provided by the ONS that we have stopped analysing their monthly reports.
It is also important to note that there is a lack of transparency in the ONS article, as the authors have not released the raw data (for which they have privileged access). Instead the article says:
Data used in this study will be made available in the ONS Secure Research ServiceWe have previously tried to gain access to that service but discovered that, even though we were considered sufficiently 'qualified' to apply, we could not agree to its highly restrictive terms.
