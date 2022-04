© AP



"There was a decrease in the risk of all-cause death in the first week after vaccination"

Data used in this study will be made available in the ONS Secure Research Service

Two recent studies on cardiac events in young people following vaccination - one in Israel and one in the UK - have come to very different conclusions. This one based on Israel's National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) dataset from 2019 to 2021 showed that there was ain 16-39-year-olds between Jan-May 2021 compared to the 2019-2020 baseline. This In contrast, a preprint - whose main authors are the people at the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK responsible for producing the monthly vaccine mortality surveillance reports - came to a very different conclusion about the effect of the vaccine on young people. This preprint focused on cardiac and all-cause deaths of individuals aged 12-29 occurring within 12 weeks of vaccination or testing positive for COVID-19. They concluded that, but thatIs it possible that in Israel the vaccination and not the virus is strongly associated with increased cardiac events among young people, while in the UK it is the virus and not the vaccine associated with increased cardiac deaths in young people?It seems the data in this article suffers from the same flaws as their previous monthly surveillance reports; for example, note the following stated in their results:The fact that the ONS data shows the vaccines have an instantaneous miraculous impact on non-Covid mortality is one of the anomalies that led us to show why their data were flawed. A spike in non-Covid mortality in those who do not take the vaccine when it is offered to their age group is another indication.It is also important to note that there is a lack of transparency in the ONS article, as the authors have not released the raw data (for which they have privileged access). Instead the article says: