January 2021

18/01/21 Turkey Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure . 22/08/21 Dead Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition. 06/09/21 Austria Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffers cardiac arrest. 13/10/21 Italy, Dead Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew. 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported. 12/11/21 Macedonia Jiob Adnan (30), footballer from Macedonia. Died three days after second dose of coronavirus vaccine during a football match with friends. In a break he collapsed on a bench. resuscitation unsuccessful. ??/11/21 Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly 15/11/21, USA Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious)

May Or May Not Be Vax Related

25/01/21 USA Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-related, but it was only the first set. 30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA Dead Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer News Story 04/02/21 Andres Felipe Roman (25), Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Discovered this in club testing, before playing. Was this long-term or recent after vaccination? 04/04/21 Russia Dead Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story 18/04/21 USA Dead Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association's Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death. News Story 12/08/21, USA (16), Dead Drake Geiger (16), 6′ 3″ 400-pound Nebraska Football player collapsed and died during game, due to "hyperthermia, enlarged heart and heart problems" according to an autopsy, but he passed a physical exam a week before training. News Story 12/08/21, NZ (24), Dead Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, "I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn't have thought this could happen." 12/08/21, USA (27), Dead Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over? News Story 19/08/21 Dead Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after 'sudden recent decline,' possibly dialysis related News Story 23/08/21, USA Dead Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed. News Story 8/9/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest. News Story 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer. Brother Story 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury. News Story 21/10/21, USA Dead Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead - ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose News Story 30/10/21 USA Dead Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner's report is not available. News Story 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?) News Story 25/11/21 Spain Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown. 06/12/21 UK Dead Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe. News Story 07/12/21 USA Dead Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected. News Story 09/12/21 Brazil Pele (81), former soccer star was vaccinated March 2021, then diagnosed with colon cancer September 2021 and was admitted to hospital again December 2021. He had prostate surgery in 2015. News Story

Most Likely Not Vax Related

09/12/20 France: Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine. News Story

12/12/20 Florida, USA: Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the shot. News Story

16/03/21 Moscow, Russia: Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story

15/04/21 Preston, Australia: Goce "Colakot" Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook

03/12/21 Lancaster, UK: Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.

Update Notes

It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID shot. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID shot, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.The so-called health professionals running the COVID shot programs around the world keep repeating that "the COVID shot is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective."So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustivewho had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID shots. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know thatThey started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack.Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking we won't notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported as "illness" but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by "something," so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these - we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, because we're going back in time trying to find new information that wasn't available before. It will all come out eventually.Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don't already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person's name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID shot(s), date of death, link to any news story.For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each record or name in this list.Repeat this after reading each line:No reports below this point are included in the counts in the HeadlineNo reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far.. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with with the ongoing investigations isn't easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.That is the current list ...Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies - i.e. most citizens - do not make the news.