The so-called health professionals running the COVID shot programs around the world keep repeating that "the COVID shot is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective."
So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID shots. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die - about 50%.
Sidelined Athletes with "Illness" Not Included in This Report
Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking we won't notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported as "illness" but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by "something," so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these - we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, because we're going back in time trying to find new information that wasn't available before. It will all come out eventually.
List of Injuries
Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.
- Cardiac Arrest
- Blood Clots or Thrombosis
- Stroke
- Irregular Heartbeat
- Arrythmia
- Neuropathy
- Death
This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don't already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person's name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID shot(s), date of death, link to any news story.
For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each record or name in this list.
Repeat this after reading each line:"The COVID shot is a normal vaccine. The COVID shot is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal."
January 2021
- 01/01/21, Windmore, Pennsylvania, USA Dead Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Windmore, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with cardiac arrest, after his team's victory in the PCL. News Story
- 03/01/21, Portugal Dead Alex Apolinario (24), Brazilian Alverca FC soccer player collapsing on pitch with cardiac arrest during match. Died four days later News Story
- 09/01/21. USA Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin basketball player. Collapsed in a break at the start of the half. CPR with a defibrillator, transferred to hospital by Ambulance.
- 22/01/21, USA Dead Hank Aaron (86), former Pro Baseballer received his COVID vaccine on January 5th, 2021 to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and encourage other black Americans to do the same. Died two weeks later in his sleep - listed as natural causes. News Story
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis USA Dead Wayne Radford (64), NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. News Story
- 30/01/21, France Garissone Innocent (20), Cannes Team football goalkeeper. collapsed and blacked out in a game against Chamblee. Tachycardia attack, unable to speak or breathe. News Story February 2021
- 06/02/21 Philippines Dead Clement Lucchu (25), Cameroonian basketball player. Played in Manila, Philippines. Suffered a heart attack and died. News Story
- 11/02/21, Wales Dead Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story
- 21/02/21 Croatia Dead Zlatko Saracevich, (59) (former Yugoslavia handball player and world handball champion), won Gold with Croatia at Atlanta Olympics, and recent handball coach. His team just won in a derby against RK Lokomotiva 32:29, and he collapsed with a cardiac arrest just after he gave a media statement. Resuscitation failed. News Story
- 22/02/21 Portugal Dead Alfredo Quintana (32), a Cuban handball goalie in Portugal. Collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during practice. Died four days later. News Story March 2021
- 03/03/2021, Wallkill Central School, New York, USA (17), Dead Miguel Antonio Lugo (17) high school football player collapsed and died during football practice
- 08/03/21 Egypt Dead Abdel-Rahman Atef (23). Al-Rowad Club football player collapsed and died during his team's Al game in the city of Sharqiya. Swallowed his tongue and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful (no trained staff). News Story
- 11/03/21 Illinois, USA Dead David Wakefield, (27) New Zealand cricketer. Collapsed during training with myocarditis. Brought back to life with defibrillator, hospitalized three weeks in intensive care, required extensive rehabilitation before he could walk and talk. News Story
- 19/03/21, Milton Keynes, UK Raymond van Barneveld, darts player collapsed and received paramedic attention during PDC Championship News Story
- 19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest - shallow breathing 19/03/21 Charleston NC, USA Dead Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest - shallow breathing
- 20/03/21 Dead Andy Haman (54) Pro bodybuilder and actor Andy Haman has died of Pulmonary embolism News Story
- 22/03/21, Sacramento California, USA Dead Emmanual Antwi (18) a Kennedy High footballer (Canadian) collapsed on the field in Sacramento. On-field CPR attempts failed and he died
- 23/03/21 Moussa Dembélé (25), Atlético Madrid striker collapsed in training and received medical attention. News Story
- 27/03/21 Stewarton, Scotland Dead Laura Henderson (42), cardiac arrest while running, Died days later in hospital. News Story
- 29/03/21 India Dead Devaraj Anchan (33) a State-level volleyball player collapsed, clutching his chest, while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi. News Story
- 30/03/21, Ghana Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee collapses during AFCON Match News Story Video
- 30/03/21, USA Alex Stalock (34), NHL Oilers goalie out for the season or more due to heart condition. Positive COVID Test in November 2020, diagnosed myocarditis in March 2021 News Story - The Athletic News Story2
- 31/03/21 USA Brett Smith, an NCAA college basketball referee, collapsed during a game. Hospitalized with a blood clot.
- 31/03/21 Norway Filip Ingebrigtsen (28) Norwegian runner had a tough 2021 after a reaction to the corona vaccine. Ingebrigtsen got the second vaccine dose just after the Olympics in Tokyo. His goal was "getting back to normal" but on October 17, he finished 10th in a race his brother won. News Story April 2021
- 06/04/2021, Callalen, Corpus Cristi (15), Dead Moira Claire Arney (15) McAllen High School female Soccer player collapsed and died during practice News Story
- 06/04/21, Italy (29), Dead Giuseppe Perrino (29), former professional footballer, collapsed and died during a charity match for his dead brother, Rocco. News Story
- 9/04/21 Bert Smith (56) NCAA men's basketball Referee collapsed due to a blood clot in his lung during a tournament News Story
- 12/04/21 Dead Dejan Oršuš (24), Croation NK Otok player, collapsed from a heart attack and later died in the Čakovec County Hospital. News Story
- 18/04/21 Jamaica Dead Tremaine Stewart (Tan Tan) (32), Jamaican footballer with FC Dunbeholden. Collapsed and died during the kickaround before a match. News Story
- 22/04/21, Craig Jones (29) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion black belt is unable to train or fight after a COVID injection
- 24/04/21, Dead Luis Ojeda (20), Argentine football player died unexpectedly News Story
- 28/04/21, Atlanta, USA (26) Brandon Goodwin (26), NBA player suffers blood clots shortly after COVID-19 shot, Possible end of career, still sidelined 7 months later. News Story May 2021
- 01/05/21 Florida, USA, Dead Nickolas Lawrinas (17), Footballer died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear
- 7/05/21 USA Everest Romney (17) a healthy 6'9″ high school sophomore hospitalized after experiencing severe migraines and swelling in his neck post-vaccination . Within 24 hours of getting the vaccine, Everest began experiencing an "exorbitant amount" of pain and swelling in his neck that originated on the same side he received the vaccine. Everest's dad experienced a similar reaction following a Moderna injection. An x-ray revealed he had over 100 blood clots in his lungs. News Story
- 08/05/21 Travis County TX Coach Pete (45), athletics coach collapsed 6 days after second Pfizer shot with a stroke. Was vaccinated 11/04/21 and 02/05/21 Video
- 10/05/21, Nottinghamshire, England, Dead Josh Downie, (24), cricketer died after cardiac arrest at practice . His mother Helen said he had no known health problems. "It's just completely out of the blue," she said. "It doesn't seem real at the moment. News Story
- 11/05/21 Germany, Miroslav Klose, 42, former Germany striker and assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Suffering from blood clots in his leg. Had to stop coaching. Apparently ll clear by September after medication and special socks. News Story
- 14/05/21, Malaysia Dead Haziq Kamaruddin (27), Olympian archer died of coronary artery disease. Died 10 days after Pfizer injections on 13th April and 4th May 2021 News Story
- 30/05/21 (exact date unknown, but prior to 01/06/21, when Christian Eriksen collapsed) Marvin Schumann, a Gifhorn amateur player revived after cardiac arrest. News Story
- 31/05/21 Bristol, England Dead Adam Bounds (41), football player died 31/05/21 of a severe brain-bleed in Derriford Hospital 11 days after AstraZeneca vaccine News Story June 2021
- 1/06/21, Denmark 29 years old Christian Eriksen(29), star Inter Milan footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest on the pitch 12 days after receiving a Pfizer shot on May 31st. Revived with defibrilator. Team doctor confirmed the team was vaccinated on May 18th - this may have meant all had received at least one shot, because another report mentions May 31st. News Story
- 04/06/21 Italy Dead Giuseppe Perrino, 29, from Fujimarino, Italy. Collapsed and died during a tribute game for his dead brother. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. News Story
- 05/06/21 Russia Dead Maxim Ishkeldin (30), world field hockey champion, Russian national team midfielder, died suddenly in Novosibirsk, as a result of a clotting event. News Story
- 07/06/21, Germany, Dead Michael Schneider (38), Table tennis professional from Germany, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 9/06/21, Ontario Canada, Dead Kamila Label-Farrel (19), University Basketball star died unexpectedly - while on a morning jog she collapsed while stretching News Story
- 12/06/21 Italy Dead Chloe Giani Gavazzi (12), Italian youth tennis player, member of Golarsa Academy in Milan. Died suddenly. Found dead In her bed by her mother. News Story
- 14/06/21, Indonesia, Dead Marquis Kido (36), Indonesian Olympic gold medalist in double Badminton, died of cardiac arrest during game News Story
- 17/06/21 France Frederic Lott, Salouël RC team in France, suffered cardiac arrest after a football training session in Salouel. Saved by heart massage and defibrillator.
- 18/06/21 Honduras Dead Robert Lima (49), former Olympia footballer from Uruguay, Honduras. Collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing soccer with friends. News Story
- 19/06/21 Colombia, Dead Jose Edgar Preciado, Colombian caddie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia. News Story
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the counts in the Headline
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.
No documentation found yet
Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectly. Dates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.
- 18/01/21 Turkey Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure .
- 22/08/21 Dead Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition.
- 06/09/21 Austria Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field and was resuscitated
- 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffers cardiac arrest.
- 13/10/21 Italy, Dead Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference may have been in Hebrew.
- 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported.
- 12/11/21 Macedonia Jiob Adnan (30), footballer from Macedonia. Died three days after second dose of coronavirus vaccine during a football match with friends. In a break he collapsed on a bench. resuscitation unsuccessful.
- ??/11/21 Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly
- 15/11/21, USA Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious)
There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with with the ongoing investigations isn't easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.
-
- 25/01/21 USA Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-related, but it was only the first set.
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA Dead Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer News Story
- 04/02/21 Andres Felipe Roman (25), Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Discovered this in club testing, before playing. Was this long-term or recent after vaccination?
- 04/04/21 Russia Dead Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story
- 18/04/21 USA Dead Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association's Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death. News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (16), Dead Drake Geiger (16), 6′ 3″ 400-pound Nebraska Football player collapsed and died during game, due to "hyperthermia, enlarged heart and heart problems" according to an autopsy, but he passed a physical exam a week before training. News Story
- 12/08/21, NZ (24), Dead Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, "I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn't have thought this could happen."
- 12/08/21, USA (27), Dead Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over? News Story
- 19/08/21 Dead Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after 'sudden recent decline,' possibly dialysis related News Story
- 23/08/21, USA Dead Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed. News Story
- 8/9/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest. News Story
- 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer. Brother Story
- 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury. News Story
- 21/10/21, USA Dead Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead - ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose News Story
- 30/10/21 USA Dead Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner's report is not available. News Story
- 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?) News Story
- 25/11/21 Spain Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video
- 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown.
- 06/12/21 UK Dead Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe. News Story
- 07/12/21 USA Dead Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected. News Story
- 09/12/21 Brazil Pele (81), former soccer star was vaccinated March 2021, then diagnosed with colon cancer September 2021 and was admitted to hospital again December 2021. He had prostate surgery in 2015. News Story
These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.
- 09/12/20 France: Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine. News Story
- 12/12/20 Florida, USA: Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the shot. News Story
- 16/03/21 Moscow, Russia: Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story
- 15/04/21 Preston, Australia: Goce "Colakot" Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook
- 03/12/21 Lancaster, UK: Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.
The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.
These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.
We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies - i.e. most citizens - do not make the news.
More Information.
Why are athletes collapsing?
