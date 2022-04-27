A 61-year-old woman died after being attacked by multiple dogs, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.Deputies responded to the 4300 block of South Catfish Drive just after noon Sunday after getting a report that a woman was dead.Upon arrival, deputies found Anita Mears dead in her front yard with apparent stab wounds.The Oklahoma County Coroners Office later determined her death was not a homicide but rather that she was the victim of an attack by multiple dogs.The sheriff's office said Mears' dog was also injured in the attack. The dog was standing over her body when deputies arrived.Deputies believe her dog was trying to protect her."As for the dogs that attacked Ms. Mears, we don't know whether they are wild dogs or neighborhood dogs, and because there were no witnesses, we may never know," the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "We are warning folks to stay away from any packs of dogs that may be roaming the area."If you see any packs of dogs in the Newalla area, you're asked to call 911.The sheriff's office expressed their condolences to Mears family."Our prayers are with Ms. Mears family as they work to cope with this tragedy."