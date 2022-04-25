In the last week, several major volcano related news stories broke. In Washington state, the dangerous volcano known as Mount Rainier produced a swarm of earthquakes directly underneath its glacier covered peak. Meanwhile in Alaska, part of the Aleutians received large volumes of sulfur dioxide which originated from a very large eruption of the Karymsky volcano in Russia. And, in New Zealand, the Ruapehu volcano is continuing to show signs of unrest as it has been producing its longest period of volcanic tremor since 2002.