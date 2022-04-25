China seeks to build a system capable of effectively monitoring asteroids and potentially altering their course to protect Earth from a possible impact.The deputy head China's National Space Administration (CNSA), Wu Yanhua, revealed on Sunday that Beijing expects to hit an asteroid as part of an experiment at some point in 2025.What is planned to be set up is a near-Earth asteroid monitoring and defense system that would also be potentially capable of protecting spacecraft as well, Wu told China Central Television during this year's Space Day of China event.The system, which. In particular, the system would involve a computer simulation framework that would model potential asteroid impacts, he explained.The project is still pending approval by the Chinese authorities, the Global Times has reported, adding that it requires "coordination of multiple departments.", the US Space Agency launched a probe designed to strike a small asteroid to test if altering its course through impact is possible and whether this can be an effective planetary defense against such a threat.- but enough to be observed and measured from Earth. The probe is expected to reach its target about 10 months after launch.No known asteroid capable of inflicting serious damage is on a collision course with Earth in the next 100 years, NASA said last October. However, the agency added that 60% of such space rock might in fact remain undiscovered.