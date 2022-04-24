An 80-year-old man was killed and a 19-year-old girl was hurt in an attack by a sloth bear at Biliya village here on Wednesday. Devaram was going towards a field with his daughter Savita when suddenly a bear hiding behind the bushes attacked him.Sources said the bear attacked Devaram's face with its paw and gorged out his eye. His jaw also broke in the attack. The bear caught Devaram from the head and started dragging him towards the jungle. When his daughter started shouting, the bear left Devaram and pounced on her. Hearing her shout, villagers rushed towards them which forced the bear to run away in the forest, sources said.