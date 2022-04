© Mainichi/Ryusuke Takahashi



OBAMA, Fukui -- An aboutAt around 10 a.m., a nearby resident spotted the squid at Ugu beach in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast. According to the Obama Municipal Government, the squid was still alive when it was found. It is unusual for a giant squid to be washed ashore alive, officials said.The deep-sea creature will be transported to Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in the prefectural city of Sakai.(Japanese original by Ryusuke Takahashi, Tsuruga Resident Bureau)