In the last week, several major volcano related news stories broke. In Alaska, the Mount Edgecumbe volcano near the town of Sitka produced an unexpected swarm of several hundred earthquakes, suggesting that magma is on the move at depth.Meanwhile in Australia, strong thermal signatures were detected on Heard Island, indicating that a new eruption may have begun. And, in Iceland, a series of earthquake swarms occurred near the Blue Lagoon hot springs, which may have been volcanic in origin. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.