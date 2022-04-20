© Twitter



Taylor Lorenz, the Washington Post's internet culture beat reporter, is being accused of "doxxing" the anonymous woman who operates the popular Twitter account "Libs of TikTok.""Doxxing" is the term used to describe the act of posting the personal information of those who wish to remain anonymous."Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday?" read the caption attached to the photo of a woman who bears Lorenz's likeness.Glenn Greenwald, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, slammed Lorenz, tweeting: "The same people who - just 2 weeks ago - were insisting that criticizing Taylor Lorenz is wrong because it generates 'harassment' toward her are now cheering as she shows up at the homes of the relatives of Twitter users to dox them."Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and Daily Wire co-founder, tweeted: "Taylor Lorenz is a terrible journalist and worse human."Shapiro added: "Targeting a Twitter account that literally just posts Leftists owning themselves because that account damages the Left is pure Lorenz."Lorenz added: "I reported this story out extensively, using every tool I had, to ensure I had the correct woman."At the time, Lorenz, then a reporter for the New York Times, said she had endured a "smear campaign" that had "destroyed her life."Researchers at New York University found tweets with harmful language directed at Lorenz spiked 144% after Greenwald posted the tweet.