No one helped us when we were attacked by the 19 strongest nations," he added, referring to the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia.

It has cost Serbia a lot to defy the West's push to impose sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.He believes he would be celebrated by the West and hailed as a hero had Belgrade backed the economic restrictions against Moscow.earlier this month. He repeatedly said that Belgrade has been under serious pressure and "blackmailing" to join in on the restrictions placed on Russia after it launched a large-scale offensive against Ukraine in late February.The president also said thatThe bomb threats began after Serbia refused to back an EU ban on Russian flights. "We are continuing these flights literally out of principle because we want to show that. Do not decide for us when to cancel flights," Vucic said."Did you cancel your flights when 19 countries were bombing Serbia? At least 30 countries - NATO member states - are now helping one country.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.