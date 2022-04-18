Health & Wellness
COVID vaccinations and Oxitec's 'flying syringes'
Blue Moon of Shanghai
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 18:55 UTC
ZIKA South America, 2015
There is much about the ZIKA outbreak that is important to our story. You may want to read my prior article on ZIKA to fully understand. (1) For now, we can note that the outbreak was accompanied by an intense flood of carefully-organised media propaganda with an astonishing amount of fear-mongering about a small number of unrelated birth defects (microcephaly), leading to enormous pressure on Latin American governments to eliminate their anti-abortion legislation. This appears to have been the entire purpose of the media flood, and it was rather successful in that three countries capitulated.
Perhaps the most important point is that there was never any explanation for ZIKA's sudden decision to travel more than 12,000 kilometers from Micronesia to abruptly appear in Brazil, nor for its ability to almost instantaneously infect countless millions of people in more than 20 countries covering nearly 20 million square kilometers. The official WHO version was that ZIKA was "believed to have been brought to Brazil by an infected visitor to the World Cup", a statement that appeared superficially credible but which constituted logical rubbish. There was no way that one or a few infected travelers could have been bitten by hundreds of millions of local mosquitoes who in turn became infected and then spread over 20 million square kilometers in a month. In any case, ZIKA was in Brazil long before the World Cup.
There was one crucial fact that was heavily suppressed by the mass media: A UK company named Oxitec had been conducting "trans-genic" mosquito trials in all these areas immediately prior to the mass regional outbreak. The theory was to release billions of sterile mosquitoes which would mate with the local species and produce sterile offspring, thereby eradicating the local mosquito population. I will expand on this later, but Oxitec's "trials" all proved to have been failures, with no resultant reduction in local populations and with a frightening gene transfer from the trans-genic insects to the local species. Since ZIKA was not endemic to Brazil or indeed to South-Central America, it had to be introduced from somewhere, and on a massive scale. In light of all the evidence, the only possible conclusion was that Oxitec's billions of mosquitoes were knowingly infected with the ZIKA virus prior to release in South America. No other conclusion is even slightly credible.
ZIKA and Microcephaly
The entire thrust of the vast media flood and the truly emphatic and frightening fear-mongering were directed to the risk of a birth defect called microcephaly, which was played up to a simply ridiculous extent and blamed on the ZIKA virus. First, to put this into perspective, the number of microcephaly births in all of Latin America was around 2,000 in a total population of about 650 million. But the main point is that these birth defects occurred almost 100% in the precise areas where spraying had been done with the insecticide pyroxiprophen (a "hormone disruptor"), on the powerful recommendation of the WHO (who else?). Further, these birth defects occurred immediately after the spraying and as much as two years prior to the outbreak of ZIKA. On the basis of all the evidence, any connection between ZIKA and microcephaly is fraudulent. My prior article mentioned above, contains all the necessary references. This is important because the Western media are now re-floating this theory to justify what will become a new flood of vaccinations.
One article stated: "The evidence is now certain. After the suspicions that for months had led the major organizations in the world to work to demonstrate the connection between Zika and some malformations, we now have a scientific basis to confirm it: the virus causes the rare birth defect, microcephaly, and other serious brain problems. The evidence was published in the New England Journal of Medicine by CDC researchers, who made a thorough review of the available scientific evidence related to the Zika virus and birth defects." (2) I cannot understand why even the scientific journals have become a party to this fraud, because there has never been proven any connection between ZIKA and birth defects, and no flavivirus has ever been implicated in such things.
The same article states further: "Surveys say a lot of people are not worried about Zika virus infection in the United States [because] they don't know much about it," said Dr. Sonja Rasmussen. About 700 people in the United States have been infected with the Zika virus according to reports, including 69 pregnant women, Dr. Anne Schucat, deputy director of the C.D.C., said at a White House briefing. About half of the cases are in Puerto Rico . . . According to the most recent projections, mosquitoes that can transmit the virus will be active in 30 U.S. states during the warmer months, a much wider range than initially predicted by health officials." (3)
Oxitec's Failures
4) (5) In one trial in Brazil in 2015 (the time of ZIKA) Oxitec released around 500,000 mosquitoes every week for 27 weeks in one city. The insects contained a gene modification that would supposedly prevent mosquitoes from reaching the adult stage and thus being unable to reproduce, the dispersed insects themselves predicted to die out in total. But the dispersed mosquitoes didn't die out, and their offspring did in fact reproduce. Moreover, researchers from Yale University examined the mosquitoes and discovered that the 'transgenic' gene alterations had unexpectedly migrated into the target population of local mosquitoes. (6)
Gain of Function Research
7) (8)
This danger to humans of course will require vaccinations, most especially if expecting mothers in the US and Europe can be frightened out of their wits with fears of microcephaly as was done so successfully in South America. This wouldn't normally matter to us because ZIKA travelled from Polynesia only to South and Central America, and died there. ZIKA has never existed in North America, so we needn't be concerned.
Oxitec Mosquito trials in Florida and California
Well, we needn't be concerned, except for the fact that Oxitec has already been conducting the same "trans-genic" mosquito trials in the US, beginning with Florida and California. And lo and behold, ZIKA has suddenly been detected in both Florida and California, where it will almost certainly exhibit the precise mutations discovered at the La Jolla Institute in San Diego. Thus, all pregnant women can become terrified of the prospect of their infants suffering from microcephaly and can all line up for yet another vaccine - which, coincidentally, is already in production and trials. (9)
10) (11) In an article dated May 14, 2021, the Scientific American (12) told us excitedly that the "First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now". They tell us further that "Oxitec overcame significant regulatory hurdles before getting the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2016 and then the Environmental Protection Agency in 2020. If the current pilot effort is successful, the firm is set to release as many as 20 million more males in the prime of Florida's mosquito season later this year." Scientific American's final statement was that "The results of the experiment could ultimately help address concerns about releasing genetically modified organisms into the wild." I fail to see how. If anything, this should alarm everyone.
It is disappointing that the Scientific America article is almost pure propaganda and replete with misinformation and outright falsehoods. In one part, the article quotes a 'scientist' as saying, "Oxitec's technology for releasing genetically modified insects has been tested in other places. [The company has] reported reaching Aedes aegypti population suppression of more than 90 percent in many of their releases. . ." It is true that Oxitec's technology has been tested in other places, but none of those have been successful. The claim that they have achieved a 90% suppression rate is an outright lie. There have been a few examples of high suppression rates, but those were very short-lived and within a year or so the mosquito populations were back to prior levels, and with a more immune and genetically-altered species. Scientific American's article is frighteningly fraudulent.
Here Comes Doomsday
This article isn't really about ZIKA, and only peripherally about COVID-19. It's about something much more sinister, and it began long before either ZIKA or COVID-19. It is about universal worldwide vaccinations. I would remind you here of the quote by a Robert Kagan look-alike who stated that the only way to take full control of the world's populations would be to "line everyone up and give them a vaccination."
In 2008 the Gates Foundation arranged with Professor Hiroyuki Matsuoka of Jichi Medical University in Japan to manufacture a revolutionary type of GM mosquito. Through artificial genetic alterations, instead of infecting victims with yellow fever or malaria, the insects would instead be made capable of administering vaccines - as for COVID-19. Gates initially paid Professor Hiroyuki $100,000 to begin this process, and offered $1,000,000 to any technician successful in creating what he called "flying syringes". Gates planned on mass-producing these gene-therapy mosquitoes and distributing them worldwide. (13) (14) (15) (16)
PubMed ran an article on it: Abstract; 2010 Aug. (17) "We are producing a transgenic mosquito, a flying syringe, to deliver a vaccine protein to human beings via the saliva the mosquito deposits in the skin while biting. The mosquito produces a vaccine protein in the salivary gland and deposits the protein into the host's skin when it takes the host's blood. We allowed the CSP-expressing mosquitoes to feed on mice to induce the production of anti-CSP antibody . . . Further techniques and trials are required in order to realize vaccine-delivering mosquitoes."
These people had a brilliant idea and the process was simple: "If we can infect billions of mosquitoes with ZIKA, and have those billions of mosquitoes infect hundreds of millions of people with ZIKA, why can't we infect those same mosquitoes with the spike protein from Pfizer's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, and have the mosquitoes give hundreds of millions of people a COVID vaccination?" Take that, anti-vaxxers! An enormous plus is that this would be done in secrecy and informed consent is unnecessary for mosquito bites. Another huge plus is that the spike protein wouldn't be stuck in the musculature but would be injected directly into the blood vessels, thus having transportation throughout the entire body and able to lodge wherever it could do the most good - or the most harm, depending on which side of the fence you are sitting on. An additional feature is that a denial would be the only defense necessary since proof would be almost impossible to obtain.
The only negative feature is that mosquitoes, being the haphazard little creatures they are, would bite people at random with no sense for equal distribution. This would mean that some unlucky humans would be bitten rarely or not at all, while the very lucky might receive 200 or more "booster shots". Still, a small obstacle considering that we will have many mosquito seasons to even out the 'vaccinations'. Too good to be true, and very cost-effective.
Initial results were unsatisfactory, but in a report on the Japanese study published in the April 2015 issue of Insect Molecular Biology, the researchers added an antigen - a compound that triggers an immune response - to the protein mix in the prototype mosquito's saliva, and apparently produced the desired results, that the mosquitoes carrying the desired item (such as a spike protein) would indeed release it into the victim while drawing blood, much as they might infect a person with ZIKA or malaria. According to the report in Insect Molecular Biology, mice bitten by Hiroyuki's mosquitoes did indeed produce the desired antibodies in the victims. Science Now reported the same successes.
They ran articles on this until 2015, then suddenly all the references disappeared. The Press Release by Shigeto Yoshida from the Jichi Medical University in Japan, that boasted of 'success', has been deleted from the Internet, and the published reports up to 2020 and 2021 are now either deleted ("It seems you're in search of a page that doesn't exist"), or "Access Forbidden". The studies published in Insect Molecular Biology and in Science Now, are unavailable. A wall of secrecy has been built around this entire topic, and the mainstream media (to the extent they touch this at all) now dismiss it as "An interesting proof of principle that's unlikely to be put into practice." (18)
Thus, the case is closed and the entire topic has gone dark. I find this alarming because of the eerie similarity to other such "discoveries" that have suffered a similar fate. In 2001 scientists at the Epicyte bio-lab in San Diego created a GM contraceptive corn, having discovered a rare class of human antibodies that attack sperm. Their researchers isolated the genes that regulate the manufacture of these antibodies and inserted them into corn plants, creating horticultural factories that make contraceptives. Shortly after the 2001 Epicyte press release, the company was taken over by Biolex and all discussion of the breakthrough vanished. Nothing more was heard in any media about the development of spermicidal corn. (19)
There is much more on this that you should read: (20) (21) (22) (23) (24) (25) (26)
Similarly, seed and bio-chemical companies were in the recent past suddenly promoting the use of cotton seeds as a primary foodstuff for underdeveloped countries. Cotton seeds are toxic, containing a chemical called gossypol which is an effective male sterilant.[40] The seed companies claimed to have removed this toxin to a safe level, but there is no safe level for gossypol. Even very minute doses taken repeatedly (as when used for a basic food) will render an entire male population sterile. This 'discovery' and promotion also suddenly disappeared. NPR produced an article on it about four years ago (27), but that seems to be the end.
Concerns for Fertility. Is This About Sterilisation and Depopulation?
I think it is easy to become paranoid about the depopulation movement and begin seeing things that aren't there. But still, when we learn of a new GM seed or learn of another WHO or other vaccination program (including that for COVID-19), it just seems that much too often these have an "anti-fertility agenda" built into them.
I have mentioned in several articles how the WHO, Bill Gates, and Rothschild conspired to sterilise about 150 million women in undeveloped countries without their knowledge or consent. (28) But the WHO didn't stop there. In 2015, the WHO decided to blanket Kenya with a new polio vaccine - for no apparent purpose and with an odd stipulation of repeated vaccinations. A Kenyan scientist, a Dr. Ngare, insisted on testing at least the initial shipment of the WHO vaccines before any immunisation took place, and discovered the vaccines contained estradiol, which is the major female sex hormone that regulates the estrous and menstrual female reproductive cycles. Its presence could render all females sterile and, when exposed to males as would be done with a polio vaccine, has been proven to damage the testes and prevent the creation of sperm. The WHO apparently had no explanation for the presence of this hormone in a polio vaccine, which would have acted to sterilise both men and women. (29)
You may be interested in this presentation on vaccines: (30) "Many of the organisations that promote vaccine administration around the world are linked with population control agendas says Dr. Sam Bailey, who in a short video highlights the history of anti-fertility vaccines. Over her career and after much research Dr. Sam Bailey, a New Zealand medical author and health educator, has discovered that the vaccine model and Germ Theory itself has many flaws. "Today, we're going to cover an even shadier application of vaccines. That is the use of them to reduce fertility and even cause permanent sterilisation," Dr. Bailey said.
During her video she gave an overview of the philanthropical and health organisations that have been experimenting on humans with "secret ingredient vaccines" beginning with The Rockefeller Foundation which in its 1968 annual report, page 72, stated: "Very little work is in progress on immunological methods, such as vaccines, to reduce fertility, and much more research is required if a solution is to be found here." 1968 Rockefeller Foundation Annual Report."
I don't want to get into the COVID vaccines here because that is too large a topic. I will deal with this in a separate article, but a few comments on fertility are appropriate. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines likewise have caused concern about their effects on female fertility, with quite a long list of reports of menstrual and other reproductive disfunctions. The media quickly discounted all these as 'temporary' and of no concern, but that was hardly comforting. The COVID vaccines seem to differ markedly in their content, with some batches causing blood clots while others are related to a wide variety of complaints, not all trivial. But Dr. Mike Yeadon, Professor Delores Cahill, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Roger Hodkinson and many other competent scientists noted that the spike protein from the mRNA vaccines tended to collect in the ovaries and testes. They were unable to predict the precise effect of this, but expressed extreme concern for the effects the mRNA vaccines could have on fertility in both males and females.
And then we had the detailed article produced by the UK's Daily Exposé which documented a major study demonstrating that fertility decreases with the rate of vaccination of women. (31) (32) In 2021, Professor Dr. Hervé Seligmann examined fertility in countries that have high rates of Covid injection uptake compared to those that have not. He concluded women's fertility decreases the more women are vaccinated. Sir John Bell is a Canadian immunologist and geneticist. From 2006 to 2011, he was President of the UK's Academy of Medical Sciences, and since 2002 he has held the Regius Chair of Medicine at the University of Oxford. In an interview in 2020 on the UK Channel 4, Dr. Bell said "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilise a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a percentage, say 60 or 70%."
Dr. Seligmann's study, "Female COVID19 vaccination associates with lower fertility (Hervé Seligmann, 28IX2021, version 7)" (33) found that only Israel continued to enjoy relatively high fertility despite the high percentage of vaccinated women. He did not attempt to explain the reason for the Israeli anomaly but Haim Yativ, Director of the Nakim Organization (34), said the abnormality in Israel can be explained by the fact that Israel is "Pfizer's laboratory state", and that [Jewish women in Israel] must have been given a high percentage of placebo vaccinations to test the Covid injection results against them as a control group.
I have long held a suspicion that the mRNA vaccines have not been uniform throughout the world, that different countries have received vaccines with different content. Certainly, Pfizer's COVID vaccine has exhibited a very wide range of side effects according to the specific batch number, meaning that the batches were not at all the same. This is actually an enormous concern because the production in volumes of hundreds of millions or billions of doses of a vaccine is a very complex undertaking and, once up and running, is a closed system, meaning that every dose must 'by definition' be identical to every other dose. To produce batches with varying properties means to shut down the system, introduce new contents, and restart. It cannot occur in any other way, and this means that Pfizer's COVID vaccine has been stage-managed by batch, with no information publicly available as to the actual contents of each batch. That's not comforting.
This is so true that there is a website named "How Bad is My Batch" dedicated to Pfizer's vaccine that permits visitors to track the side effects which vary widely by batch. (35) Dr. Mike Yeadon stated flatly that "this is the calibration of a murder weapon". Strong words, perhaps, but he knows better than I.
In researching this topic, it seems that in every case after a disturbing new report the mass media publish a quick whitewash and then we have a news blackout, a sudden total news embargo on the topic. Since fertility is a concern to almost everyone, these media blackouts cannot be random; they must be controlled from a central source. Given the simultaneity and the universality of the information embargo, there is no other way to account for it, and that means the usual group of suspects wants to avoid public speculation and information on this topic as it relates to GM seed and vaccines. And now we have the same with function-enhanced ZIKA and Oxitec's "flying syringes" that Bill Gates wants to distribute worldwide. Keep in mind that the entire media flood on the original ZIKA outbreak was directed totally to free abortions and the avoidance of pregnancy in Latin America.
The Usual Group of Suspects, and a Few New Ones
I think we can close with a brief examination of the participants in this vast enterprise to gain an appreciation of the tight interweaving of the parts and to understand that this is a tightly-held closed group.
These include the Rockefeller Institute, Bill Gates and his foundation, the WHO, the World Bank, USAID and UNICEF. We have the Rothschilds and their Sanofi hydra, Big Pharma and a list of private bio-tech companies, and secondary suppliers like Monsanto, DuPont and Syngenta. But the same group also includes a short list of private investment and financing companies, as well as the World Economic Forum and, Surprise! the US and UK bio-weapons labs, plus the CIA. They are all in this together and it is a far-ranging enterprise indeed, all directed from a central source and all following the same agenda.
Oxitec, originally Oxford Insect Technologies, was founded in 2002 by Luke Alphey, David Kelly and Paul Coleman. The three founders are no longer associated with Oxitec. Alphey is now at the Pirbright Institute, one of the UK's two infamous biological weapons laboratories, where he works on "the emerging field of genetic pest management, focusing particularly on mosquitoes". (36) You would have to be very naïve to believe that the UK's Pirbright Institute is working on "pest management". You may be interested to know that Professor Alphey was selected as a "Technology Pioneer" by Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum in 2008, Oxitec also being heavily praised by that same group. Both Professor Alphey and Pirbright have a long history of weaponising insects and producing viral bio-weapons. Bulgarian researcher Dilyana Gaytandzhieva documented bird and insect infections in Ukraine, which would almost certainly have had participation from the UK at either Pirbright or Porton Down. (37)
It is more than interesting that this same group obtained in 2015 US patent number 8,967,029 B1 "Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System," whose purpose is to "disperse infected mosquitos as a military weapon". (38) As more than one researcher has noted, "The curious aspect of this patent is that the inventor, S. Mill Calvert, and the assignee, TMARS Associates, both of Manassas, Virginia, do not appear to exist . . ." This was my experience as well, which means we are dealing with the alphabet agencies, most likely the CIA.
You may be interested to know that the Pirbright Institute was an unheralded attendee and participant at Event 201, the high-level pandemic exercise that described the outbreak of COVID-19 in China as it was actually developing in the dark. One of the reasons for Pirbright's attendance is that this bio-weapons "Institute" holds many of the patents on COVID-19.
Oxitec (our mosquito people) was named a World Economic Forum technology pioneer in 2008 and has been recognised by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 'Grand Challenges for Global Health Initiative'. It was purchased by US-based Precigen and is now owned by Third Security, who also owns 40% of Precigen. Third Security is a kind of hedge fund with only 41 clients but more than $1 billion in assets under management, these assets being the same biotechnology companies as above. This company, and several like it, are funding agencies that gather money from the Gates and Rockefeller Foundations, the Rothschilds, whomever, and funnel it into whatever is on the current agenda.
Precigen is a US biotechnology company headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. It "applies engineering to biological systems to enable DNA-based control over the function and output of living cells", and its focus is on "human gene therapy" (such as Pfizer's COVID vaccines). Monsanto, Syngenta, and the Gates Foundation are investors. Given the connection between these above groups and the bio-weapons labs like Pirbright, it isn't a surprise that all of these "specialise in controlling insect damage to crops". Or causing it, depending on the task for the day.
Epilogue
The transfer of ZIKA to the US and the subsequent gain of function research, then Oxitec's new "trans-genic" mosquito trials in the US, the sudden discovery of ZIKA in the US and a vaccine already in the making, cannot be a coincidence. Nor can the new media fear-mongering flood attempting to tie ZIKA to brain defects and thus the need to avoid pregnancy or at least obtain yet another vaccine.
The connections between Oxitec, the Pirbright Institute, the weaponised insects, Bill Gates' "flying syringes", the CIA and the WHO, similarly cannot be random coincidences. The fact that all the members of this select group are devoted Malthusians with an altogether unwarranted enthusiasm for sterilising or otherwise depopulating the planet, is also not a source of comfort.
When I tie in Bill Gates' Flying Syringes with Oxitec, ZIKA, and COVID-19, I arrive at unpleasant conclusions, in large part because of the consistent media misinformation and lies accompanying these topics. Perhaps even worse, the interconnected web of individuals, companies and institutions involved in all these seemingly unrelated parts, are an entirely untrustworthy lot who are all provably entwined in worldwide depopulation efforts to be achieved by GM food and universal vaccinations. And, given the media silence about the 'flying syringes', I have grave forebodings about Oxitec's mosquitoes in the US and cannot put out of my mind a possible connection to COVID-19 vaccinations. The path seems too clear to me.
I cannot predict the final outcome of this puzzle but I have a bad feeling that, having progressed this far with the flying vaccinations, these people will not quit, and that means perpetual "vaccinations by insect" that contain whatever our would-be masters desire. I think we are doomed.
Mr. Romanoff's writing has been translated into 32 languages and his articles posted on more than 150 foreign-language news and politics websites in more than 30 countries, as well as more than 100 English language platforms. Larry Romanoff is a retired management consultant and businessman. He has held senior executive positions in international consulting firms, and owned an international import-export business. He has been a visiting professor at Shanghai's Fudan University, presenting case studies in international affairs to senior EMBA classes. Mr. Romanoff lives in Shanghai and is currently writing a series of ten books generally related to China and the West. He is one of the contributing authors to Cynthia McKinney's new anthology 'When China Sneezes'. (Chapt. 2 — Dealing with Demons).
His full archive can be seen at https://www.bluemoonofshanghai.com/ and https://www.moonofshanghai.com/
