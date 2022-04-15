What this implies is to replace the U.N. and its authorized agencies, by the U.S.-proposed "rules-based international order," whose "rules" come not from FDR's envisioned U.N., but instead come from the post-WW-II Deep State or Military-Industrial Complex, the billionaires who control the armaments and global extraction and media firms and the U.S. Government itself, which latter Government will become imposed upon the world (all countries except America) by the world's most powerful country (America), which had created and leads that military alliance (NATO) and is now publicly aiming to conquer (control) the entire world.
This is what has actually just now happened. On April 6th, Al-Mayadeen Media Network, an independent Arab satellite news channel, bannered "NATO chief openly touts targeting China, cites Ukraine stance as excuse", and reported that on April 5th, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's chief, said that (as they reported it):
NATO intends to deepen cooperation with its Asian allies responding to the impending "security challenge" coming from China, which refuses to condemn Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will be hosting foreign ministers from NATO states in addition to Finland, Sweden, Georgia and the European Union. Asia-Pacific partners were invited as well, including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. He said that the current "security crisis" has "global implications."
The ministers will be discussing new strategic concepts regarding the war in Ukraine in addition to, for the first time, dealing with China's "growing influence and coercive policies on the global stage which pose a systemic challenge to our security and to our democracies."
"We see that China has been unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression and has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path," said Stoltenberg. The NATO general urged the member states, mostly liberal democracies, to stand up against "authoritarian powers."According to Freedom House, an organization funded by Washington, 5 of 30 NATO members are not considered to be completely democratic: Turkey, Albania, Hungary, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
Stoltenberg hopes that there will be enhanced cooperation between NATO and Asia-Pacific partners on "arms control, cyber, hybrid and technology."
Beijing has made it increasingly clear that it will not impose sanctions on Russia and [will be] maintaining an independent stance on Ukraine, that it is not a party in the conflict and will be a force for peace and mediation if and when necessary. (emphasis added)
The crisis in Ukraine has now officially been globalized by the U.S. regime to encompass all nations; and, in effect, "You are either America's ally, or else you are America's enemy."
Here is how the Nobel Peace Prize winner, U.S. President Barack Obama, stated this to America's graduating cadets at ts elite military academy, West Point, on 28 May, 2014, just three months after his successful coup to overthrow and replace Ukraine's democratically elected President in February of that year, and at the time of the start of their attempted ethnic-cleansing program to eliminate the residents in areas of Ukraine where the voters had voted overwhelmingly (90% and more) for the just-recently Obama-overthrown democratically elected President of Ukraine:
The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. ... Russia's aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China's economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. ... It will be your generation's task to respond to this new world.He was telling the military that America's economic competition, against the BRICS nations, is a key matter for America's military, and not only for America's private corporations; that U.S. taxpayers fund America's military at least partially in order to impose the wills and extend the wealth of the stockholders in America's corporations abroad; and that the countries against which America is in economic competition are "dispensable" but America "is and remains the one indispensable nation."
This, supposedly, also authorizes America's weapons and troops to fight against countries whose "governments seek a greater say in global forums." In other words: Stop the growing economies from growing faster than America's. There is another name for the American Government's supremacist ideology. This term is "fascism."
The reality, not talked about in public (since America isn't a democracy), is that the United States Government propagandizes against foreign governments and then perpetrates sanctions, coups, and/or military invasions, against them, in order to impose the U.S. empire's dictatorial stooges, and then to crush whatever democracy had existed there. This U.S. fascism didn't happen only in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973, but it happens also today, long after the 'anti-communist' excuse for it had ended in 1991.
Notes
[1] The role of the U.N. in creating and enforcing international law is, unfortunately, fundamentally different from what had been the intention of the individual, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who initially came up with the idea for that organization in 1941, and who then proposed its name, "the United Nations," at the Dumbarton Oaks Conference, in 1944, near the end of WW II. His intention was to terminate all imperialisms, every single empire, and to replace the entire imperialistic international order, which had created BOTH World Wars — replace it by a democratic federal republic among ALL nations, such that no nation will any longer be an empire, nor be an empire's vassal-nation (or 'ally'). However, FDR died on 12 April 1945, and his immediate successor, Harry Truman, whose hero was his secretly neoconservative (i.e., U.S.-global-empire-aspiring) General Dwight Eisenhower, decided (following Eisenhower's advice), on 25 July 1945, to ditch FDR's U.N. plan, and Truman's Administration therefore remade the design of the U.N. into what now exists — so weak that the U.S. Government's objective now became for the U.S. Government itself to be enabled ultimately to dictate to the entire world what would effectively BE 'international law' — which, soon after the Soviet Union's 1991 termination, started to become, ever-more-publicly, the "rules-based order" (or "rules-based international order") increasingly replacing the United Nations altogether.
