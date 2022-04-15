"We see that China has been unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression and has joined Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path," said Stoltenberg. The NATO general urged the member states, mostly liberal democracies, to stand up against "authoritarian powers."

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. ... Russia's aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China's economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. ... It will be your generation's task to respond to this new world.

Stop the growing economies from growing faster than America's. There is another name for the American Government's supremacist ideology. This term is "fascism."

the United States Government propagandizes against foreign governments and then perpetrates sanctions, coups, and/or military invasions, against them, in order to impose the U.S. empire's dictatorial stooges, and then to crush whatever democracy had existed there. This U.S. fascism didn't happen only in

Iran

in 1953,

Guatemala

in 1954, and

Chile

in 1973, but it happens also today, long after the 'anti-communist'

excuse

for it had ended in 1991.

Notes



[1] The role of the U.N. in creating and enforcing international law is, unfortunately, fundamentally different from what had been the intention of the individual, U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who initially came up with the idea for that organization in 1941, and who then proposed its name, "the United Nations," at the Dumbarton Oaks Conference, in 1944, near the end of WW II. His intention was to terminate all imperialisms, every single empire, and to replace the entire imperialistic international order, which had created BOTH World Wars — replace it by a democratic federal republic among ALL nations, such that no nation will any longer be an empire, nor be an empire's vassal-nation (or 'ally'). However, FDR died on 12 April 1945, and his immediate successor, Harry Truman, whose hero was his secretly neoconservative (i.e., U.S.-global-empire-aspiring) General Dwight Eisenhower, decided (following Eisenhower's advice), on 25 July 1945, to ditch FDR's U.N. plan, and Truman's Administration therefore remade the design of the U.N. into what now exists — so weak that the U.S. Government's objective now became for the U.S. Government itself to be enabled ultimately to dictate to the entire world what would effectively BE 'international law' — which, soon after the Soviet Union's 1991 termination, started to become, ever-more-publicly, the "rules-based order" (or "rules-based international order") increasingly replacing the United Nations altogether.