On defence, Le Pen said: "I would place our troops neither under an integrated Nato command nor under a future European command," adding that she would refuse any "subjection to an American protectorate".

The French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has said that once the Russia-Ukraine war is over, she would propose closer links between Nato and Russia and pull France out of the military command of the US-led alliance."As soon as the Russian-Ukrainian war is over and has been settled by a peace treaty, I will call for the implementation of a strategic rapprochement between Nato and Russia," she said at a press conference.In 2014, Le Pen's party - then called the Front National, and since renamed National Rally - borrowed €9m from a Russian-Czech bank for local election campaigns. It is still paying off the loan.Five years ago when Le Pen also faced Macron in the 2017 runoff, which she lost heavily, Putin hosted her at the Kremlin, posing for a handshake.At the press conference she said: "I only ever defended the interests of France." She said her approach was very similar to Macron's, since he had built up a personal relationship with Putin and pursued dialogue with him, inviting him to the Palace of Versailles and to his summer residence on the Mediterranean.In the final weeks before what is expected to be a close vote, the pro-Europe Macron has savaged Le Pen on foreign policy grounds, attacking her for nationalism and friendships with rightwing leaders. He told a rally in Strasbourg this week that "nationalism is war".But she said the UK's Brexit had been a big success. She said the French "ruling political class" had been proved wrong after it predicted a "cataclysm for the English".She said: "The British got rid of the Brussels bureaucracy, which they could never bear, to move to an ambitious project of global Britain." But she added: "This is not our project. We want to reform the EU from the inside."Le Pen insisted she wanted to keep a close relationship with Germany, but then launched a stinging attack on their strategic differences, which she said would mean putting an end to a series of Franco-German joint military programmes.She said she would continue "reconciliation" with Germany, "without following the Macron-Merkel model of French blindness towards Berlin".