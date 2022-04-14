© Sputnik / Aleksandr Galperin



Russia would have to deploy significant forces to its northwestern borders if Sweden and Finland join NATO, the country's ex-president, Dmitry Medvedev, warned on Thursday. He added that deploying nuclear arms to the region might well be a way of "restoring the balance" of security.The two states acceding to the US-led military bloc would only mean Russia will have more "officially registered adversaries," the former president wrote in a lengthy Telegram post commenting on the aspirations of Stockholm and Helsinki.The former president also said there is in fact little reason for Sweden and Finland to join the military bloc, adding that all references to Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine are irrelevant in this case. "We do not have any territorial disputes with these nations," he explained.His words come a day after Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson confirmed they want their nations to join the US-led bloc "quite fast." Marin particularly pointed to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine as a reason for changing Finland's long-standing neutrality policy.Some media reports suggested both nations would submit their applications this summer, although there has been no official confirmation of any potential dates. The plans have also been criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which said Helsinki and Stockholm were going against their own interests.