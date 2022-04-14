Society's Child
Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James arrested UPDATE: Facing federal charges
The Post Millennial
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 20:10 UTC
Law enforcement sources confirmed to the New York Post on Wednesday afternoon that 62-year-old James has been taken into custody.
Video taken by a bystander allegedly shows New York City police officers taking James into custody in the East Village.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell confirmed in a Wednesday press conference that James has been arrested, and has been transported to an NYPD facility. Sewell said that a Crime Stoppers tip was what led to James' arrest.
"I want to commend all of the investigators and analysts who took part in this all hands on deck investigation. Literally hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together," Sewell said.
"We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York. We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run," she added.
Just before 8:24 am on Tuesday morning, the shooter, who was on an incoming northbound N train to the 36th Street MTA station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, placed a gas mask on his face and deployed smoke bombs. Shortly after, he began shooting.
NYPD Chief James Essig said that throughout the investigation, enough evidence and information was uncovered to upgrade James' status from person of interest to suspect.
Police said that James was arrested without incident.
Essig said that an investigation is still ongoing into James' motives for the attack, and that investigators will be "scouring" James' social media posts.
"He is known to us, and has ties in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City. His arrest history in New York is nine prior arrests, dating from 1992 to 1998. Those include possession of burglary tools - four times, criminal sex act, theft of service - two times. He was arrested on a New Jersey warrant. He also has a criminal tampering. He has three arrests in New Jersey, 1991, 1992, and 2007. They are for trespass, larceny and disorderly conduct," said Essig.
At least 29 people were said to have been injured in the attack, including 10 who were shot. five of those who were shot are in the hospital in critical but stable condition. No deaths were reported.
According to the New York Post, a 9mm semiautomatic Glock was used in the attack, and at one point jammed, which police say prevented further injuries.
On Wednesday morning, authorities announced that James is now a suspect in the attack, and no longer just a person of interest.
This came after it was revealed that James had "concerning posts" online, which included posts calling for violence, and rants against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. James had reportedly been known to the FBI, but was cleared from their watchlist in 2019.
At the scene of the crime, police recovered the key to a U-haul, that was alter revealed to have been rented by James.
Comment: Prior to his arrest, CNN had done some digging on James' social media postings.
Frank James, the man named by the New York City Police Department as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, talked about violence and mass shootings in multiple rambling videos posted on YouTube, including one uploaded Monday in which he said he's thought about killing people who have presumably hurt him.
...
CNN has linked the YouTube videos to James because a screenshot from one of them is being used on a NYPD Crimestoppers flyer. Also, in one of the videos, he posts a City of New York ID card from a past educational training program.
In what appears to be his latest video posted Monday, James talks about someone who engaged in violence and ended up in jail. He said he could identify, but talked about the consequences.
"I've been through a lot of s**t, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f**king face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don't want to go to no f**king prison."
...
Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.
In another video posted last week, James, who is Black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language.
After talking about community violence, James said, "We need to see more mass shootings. Yeah. ... We need to see more, there has to be more mass shootings to make a n***er understand. ... It's not about the shooter; it's about the environment in which he is, he has to exist."
That speech was a common theme throughout James' videos, in which he repeatedly espoused hatred toward African Americans.
In another video posted last month to the same channel, James said that he had post-traumatic stress. In that video, James said he left his home in Milwaukee on March 20. During the trip eastward, he said he was heading to the "danger zone."
"You know, it's triggering a lot of negative thoughts of course," he said in the video. "I do have a severe case of post-traumatic stress."
UPDATE: From RT, reporting James will be federally charged with a terrorist or violent attack:
Police in New York City have tracked down and arrested Frank R. James, suspected of firing over 30 rounds into a crowded subway station on Tuesday. He faces federal charges for a terrorist or violent attack on public transit, and life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said on Wednesday afternoon.See also: 16 injured in New York subway shooting, 4 suspicious devices found
...
US Attorney Breon Peace said that James will be charged with a federal offense, under a statute that outlaws terrorism and violent attacks in mass transit systems. Peace said that there was no indication James had ties to terrorist organizations, domestic or international, and his motive remained unclear, however.
...
According to AP, the authorities are currently investigating his financial and telephone records, as well as hours of "rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms" in search of a motive.
One video, posted on Monday, shows James criticizing crime against black Americans and urging drastic action. "It's not going to get better until we make it better," he said, according to AP, adding that things would only change if certain people were "stomped, kicked and tortured" out of their "comfort zone."
"This nation was born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death. There's nothing going to stop that," he reportedly said in another video.
It was not possible to independently verify these reports, as James' YouTube channel has been banned for "violating community guidelines."
AP said that in other videos and social media posts James mentioned NYC subways, referred to himself as a "victim" of the city's mental health programs, and criticized the new mayor Eric Adams - also African-American - for his plan to end gun violence.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has called the videos "concerning" and bolstered Adams' security detail, as the mayor quarantined with Covid-19.
According to Newsweek, the FBI flagged James as a potential terrorist and put him on a watchlist, only to clear him after multiple interviews sometime in 2019.
