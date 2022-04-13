© AFP / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL

Russia has criticized accusations that it poses a threat to Sweden and Finland amid their sudden drive to join NATO. Leaders in the Nordic states have recently expressed a desire to enter the US-led military bloc following Moscow's military attack on Ukraine.On Tuesday Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde told reporters while visiting Bosnia-Herzegovina that Russia threatening Sweden or Finland is unacceptable. "Our citizens must make their own security decisions," she said, regarding Stockholm mulling over membership in the Western military bloc.In light of Moscow's military action in Ukraine, the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has also stated that it is time to reconsider Finland's neutral status. She has promised that the country's parliament will discuss NATO membership next week.Earlier this week, media reported that Helsinki and Stockholm may apply to join the North Atlantic Alliance as early as this summer. Unnamed US officials confirmed to The Times that the possibility of NATO membership for both Nordic countries was discussed during the alliance's two-day meeting last week attended by Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto along with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde.