A report by US media company CNN about an alleged Russian Eurobond default announcement is not true, the Russian Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.CNN reported Monday, citing credit-ratings agency S&P,"Information posted by CNN does not correspond to the facts," the ministry's statement said, adding "Russia did not announce the default on its Eurobond commitments."the finance ministry explained.The ministry stressed that Washington's actions to block Moscow's payments have prejudiced the interests of foreign investors.The hurdles to make payments, service and repay the Russian sovereign debt in foreign currency were created artificially, while the restriction for the Russian public-debt servicing can be viewed as the next default of foreign counterparties on their contractual obligations, the ministry said.it added.The Ministry of Finance had also said earlier that the country would do everything possible to make sure its creditors are paid., Izvestia newspaper quoted Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov as saying on Monday.