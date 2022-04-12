The Geological Survey of Colombia reported that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted around 5 pm on April 11.A column of ash, gases and steam reached a height of 3300 meters.A huge column of ash was visible from several cities in the center of the country, such as Manizales, Ibague and others.The locals were frightened by this impressive phenomenon, which can be very dangerous.The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano remains yellow for now and the country's geological survey continues to monitor any changes in its activity.Mount Ruiz is the highest active volcano in the Andean volcanic belt.It is located on the territory of the Los Nevados National Park, where several more volcanoes are located.For 37 years now, the Ruiz volcano has been under round-the-clock surveillance.There are about 100 monitoring stations in the volcano that send information to the Manizales Volcanological and Seismological Observatory.