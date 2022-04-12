O:H header
Welcome to another 'In the News' edition of Objective:Health, where we touch on some of the latest health news making headlines.

This week we talk about the latest info to come out of the Pfizer releases, Moderna seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their vaccine for under-six-year-olds and massive conflicts of interest in the advising members of the US Dietary Guidelines committee. Meanwhile, unvaccinated Australians are still being held prisoner in their own country.

Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we cover the latest news and give you the O:H take!


