The Cleveland Clinic's vaccination policy is preventing Dane Donaldson from donating a kidney to his nine-year-old son, Tanner, According to local news, Tanner Donaldson "...was born with one kidney and right now it functions at between 18-20 percent." His condition is currently being managed, but, sooner or later, he is going to need a transplant."Tanner's a third grader. Personality-wise, he's like every other kid, very happy. Just a fun kid all the way around, plays basketball. He's now into lacrosse. At this age, there's not a lot of contact. So he's good there.""Medically, a little bit different than most children. He was born with a birth defect called posterior urethral valves. It's a valve that blocks urine from exiting the body."The Donaldson family has decided, for personal reasons, not to take the vaccine at all. Dane Donaldson explained is position to the local media The Cleveland Clinic confirmed that they do have a vaccine requirement in place for transplant surgeries, both for the donor and for the patient. They refused to comment further on the issue, however.Also, in Waukesha Wisconsin - as well as many other locations nationwide - a vaccine mandate for workers led to severe staff shortages at a children's hospital, impacting their ability to give proper care to patients.