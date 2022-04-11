While the Karangetang volcano is continuing to produce viscous lava flows, several developments have occurred at other regional volcanoes.In Japan, the Kirishima volcano is continuing to show signs of unrest as a series of volcanic earthquakes expanded to a group of 2 vents.Meanwhile, in Costa Rica, the Poas volcano produced its first eruption since 2019.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.