Poas volcano

There are currently 51 volcanoes actively erupting on the planet. While the Karangetang volcano is continuing to produce viscous lava flows, several developments have occurred at other regional volcanoes.

In Japan, the Kirishima volcano is continuing to show signs of unrest as a series of volcanic earthquakes expanded to a group of 2 vents.

In Indonesia, the Agung volcano was widely reported by news outlets to have erupted when in fact no such eruption ever occurred. Meanwhile, in Costa Rica, the Poas volcano produced its first eruption since 2019.

This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.