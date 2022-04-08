He said:
"Justice delayed is justice denied is not some sort of a trite statement. It's very true. The fact is, the time has passed. It is pretty irrelevant, except it's a lesson to Congress that putting real-time limits and putting real meat in activities, including inspector general's reports and so on, is more important than ever. The time it takes to complete an investigation, or the time it takes for Congress to get to the truth, impacts whether or not you're going to get the truth and compliance in a timely fashion. If you can hold an administration accountable in real-time, they will cooperate. If they know they can run out the clock, as they often do, they won't."Last month, a federal judge rejected a bid by Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann to "strike" a "factual background" section of Special Counsel John Durham's early February court filing.
Sussmann's legal team filed a motion demanding that the court remove portions of the Feb. 11 filing that included the "Factual Background" section by claiming that it would "taint" a jury.
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Christopher Cooper, during a status hearing, stated:
"I'm not going to strike anything from the record. Whatever effect the filing has had has already passed. Allowing this case to go forward would risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government."Durham's team responded by calling his claims "absurd" and asked the federal court in the District of Columbia to proceed. The filing continued:
"And far from being immaterial, they went on to say that 'the defendant's false statement was capable of influencing both the FBI's decision to initiate an investigation and its subsequent conduct of that investigation."In its response to the Sussmann filing, Durham's team noted:
"The defendant's false statement to the FBI General Counsel was plainly material because it misled the General Counsel about, among other things, the critical fact that the defendant was disseminating highly explosive allegations about a then-Presidential candidate on behalf of two specific clients, one of which was the opposing Presidential campaign.Since then, Durham's team has uncovered a smoking gun text message to the FBI that indicates there was a "conspiracy" and "joint venture" to create a false narrative to saddle Donald Trump with a phony Russian "collusion" narrative.
"The defendant's efforts to mislead the FBI in this manner during the height of a Presidential election season plainly could have influenced the FBI's decision-making in any number of ways."
Durham in a recent court filing
"revealed he has unearthed a text message showing Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann falsely told the FBI he was not working on behalf of any client when he delivered anti-Trump research."Durham also put the courts on notice he is prepared to show the effort to smear Donald Trump with now-disproven Russia collusion allegations was a 'conspiracy.'