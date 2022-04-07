© Philippines Red Cross



Heavy rain that began around 03 April 2022 has caused flooding and landslides in several regions of the Philippines. Authorities report thousands of people have been affected and hundreds displaced. At least 1 person has died and 2 are missing in floods in Davao region.Flooding struck in Davao region after heavy rainfall from 06 April. Authorities said 1,040 families in 22 villages have ben affected. One person died in flooding in Cateel in Davao Oriental province. Two others were reported missing after floods in Monkayo in Davao de Oro province, where all schools have been closed. Flooding and landslides struck in Mawab in the province of Davao de Oro on 03 April, damaging 6 houses and 5 roads. Around 274 families were affected and 15 people displaced.Also on 03 April, heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides in South Cotabato and Sarangani in Soccsksargen region. Around 140 people were displaced and transport infrastructure damaged.The overflowing Kabulnan river in the municipality of Mamasapano in the province of Maguindanao, damaged crops and homes on 04 April. Almost 2,000 people were affected and 391 displaced.A total of 348 people were displaced by flooding in Agusan del Sur in Caraga region on 05 April 2022.More heavy rain is expected and a red level warning is in place for Eastern Samar province in Eastern Visayas region.Teams from the Philippines Red Cross have been supporting flood victims in Sarangani and Davao de Oro, providing hundreds of cooked meals, psychosocial support and a child-friendly space.