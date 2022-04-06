Earth Changes
Snowstorm wrecks Bolivian highway leaving dozens of vehicles stranded
WION
Wed, 06 Apr 2022 17:39 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Putin warns the West: Nationalization of assets cuts both ways
- 'Ball Lightning' phenomenon seen in the sky of Maharashtra, India
- Hurricane force winds whip through Colorado
- Snowstorm wrecks Bolivian highway leaving dozens of vehicles stranded
- Durham Filing: Text message implicates Hillary Clinton campaign in 'conspiracy'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Biden pays farms to STOP - EU out of feed - Meat taxes & chicken permits - Up to you to GROW FOOD!
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- And then they came for Jane: UK's Stirling University ditches Austen from English Literature course in bid to 'decolonise' curriculum
- The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old marvel of engineering
- New experiment could confirm the fifth state of matter
- Biden, Zelensky and the Neocons: When you are in a hole, you can always dig deeper
- Best of the Web: Dr. Robert Malone v WEF
- Twitter & MSM nervous after Elon Musk becomes largest shareholder on the platform
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Restrictions Dropping Around the World
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Released documents reveal Pfizer hired 600+ people to process vaccine injury reports
- Heavy spring snowfall across the Cascades, Washington
- Disturbing study finds microplastics in human bloodstream
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Lifestyle changes for everyone on the planet 2022-2023
- The Coming Global Financial Revolution: Russia Is Following the American Playbook
- Putin warns the West: Nationalization of assets cuts both ways
- Durham Filing: Text message implicates Hillary Clinton campaign in 'conspiracy'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Biden pays farms to STOP - EU out of feed - Meat taxes & chicken permits - Up to you to GROW FOOD!
- Biden, Zelensky and the Neocons: When you are in a hole, you can always dig deeper
- The Coming Global Financial Revolution: Russia Is Following the American Playbook
- Biden babbles and lies about being an 18 wheeler truck driver... AGAIN
- Ukraine rejects exchange of Crimean POWs, Russia to provide evidence to UN amidst fears Kiev may execute them
- EU reveals why it won't ban Russian gas
- Fed inflation lies, Russia sanctions and a New World Order
- Economic reality confronts Europe with some hard choices
- Ivan Timofeev: Why the West's anti-Russian sanctions are politically pointless
- Orban calls out 'opponents' of Hungarian government: Brussels, Soros, Zelensky, legacy media
- Best of the Web: Russia-friendly Serbian president declares victory in re-election bid
- Zelensky just debunked Poland's latest comparison of Putin to Hitler, UK's Bojo opposes peace deal with Russia at ANY cost
- Flashback: Special Forces Regiment SAFARI Begins Clearing Operation in Bucha from Saboteurs and Accomplices of Russia - National Police
- A Theory of the Case
- Fauci's colleague offered to secretly erase a COVID-19 paper containing data hidden by China
- United States launches Cybersecurity Division (CDP)
- 'Pushing back': GOP states file lawsuit against Biden administration's end of Title 42 border policy
- Apple reportedly working with lobbyists to stop parental rights bills in multiple states
- And then they came for Jane: UK's Stirling University ditches Austen from English Literature course in bid to 'decolonise' curriculum
- Best of the Web: Dr. Robert Malone v WEF
- Twitter & MSM nervous after Elon Musk becomes largest shareholder on the platform
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Lifestyle changes for everyone on the planet 2022-2023
- The absolute gall! Britain's National Gallery changes name of Edgar Degas' painting 'Russian Dancers' to 'Ukrainian Dancers'
- EU to ban coal, Russian ships from EU ports, but not agricultural products or oil, in yet another round of selective sanctions
- Joe Rogan reveals that woke 'anti-racist' ideology was pushed on his 9-year-old child in California school
- Soviet-era's last US envoy to Moscow comments on war atrocities accusations against Russia
- Former Russian presidential candidate seeks Israeli citizenship - media
- Footage shows Ukrainian troops brutalizing captives
- Elon Musk contacted The Babylon Bee before making significant Twitter acquisition
- Documents expose how Australian government misled citizens
- New survey in UK finds major public concerns NOT addressed by Covid-19 Inquiry and the now infamous 'nudge unit'
- Trial begins in West Virginia lawsuit against opioid makers
- Casualties feared after alleged Ukrainian attack on Lugansk chemical plant
- FBI seizes $90 million yacht owned by Putin ally Viktor Vekselberg in Spain
- Officials bracing for 18,000 migrants per day if Title 42 is rescinded; Republicans slam Biden Admin for national security threats
- Christopher Rufo reveals that Disney has a MASSIVE pedophile problem
- Protests erupt in Sri Lanka over spiraling economic crisis, shortages, rolling power cuts
- Boston University COVID testing policy violated Americans With Disabilities Act, CHD lawsuit alleges
- The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old marvel of engineering
- SOTT Focus: 'Gods of War': How The US Weaponized Ukraine Against Russia
- Flashback: Documentary of the liberation of Ukraine by the Red Army
- The necro-neologism of lethal legal experts
- New revelations shed light on Nazi roots of House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha
- Conflicts in Priti Patel's power over Assange
- The Nazis of Ukraine
- 5,000-year population history of Xinjiang brought to light in new ancient DNA study
- 'Why were we there?': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
- Russia, Ukraine & the law of war: Crime of aggression
- Oldest sun observatory in the Americas built by an unknown culture
- Mysterious, giant stone jars found in India
- The crimes of Winston Churchill
- Zelensky: Don't forget Ukrainian Jewish role in the dispossession of Palestine
- Our elites need to recognize that America's 'unipolar moment' is over
- Extreme weather is NOTHING new: Victorian rainfall data reveals driest year on record was 1855, widespread flooding in 1852
- The road to Ukraine started with 1999's Kosovo War
- British intelligence operative's involvement in Ukraine crisis signals false flag attacks ahead
- NATO bombing of Serbia: Tragedy in three acts
- Ice-free corridor from Beringia to Great Plains existed 13,800 years ago, dating of boulders shows
- New experiment could confirm the fifth state of matter
- Magnetic field of Milky Way's 'bone' fully mapped for the first time
- New type of cell found hidden in the lungs
- Canada explores transhuman society
- New Scientist has actually published a sympathetic account of Panpsychism
- 1st 'gapless' human genome finally sequenced
- Hubble telescope reveals the most distant star ever detected
- Earth braces for solar storm, potential aurora displays
- Human cells have weird 'tentacles' that help them move around. Here's how they work
- Planet-scale MRI: High resolution illumination of Earth's interior down to the planet's core
- Memory found to lean more on the brain's electric field than on neurons
- Hundreds of mammals yet to be discovered, analysis of biodiversity data suggests
- Ejection nebula of supernova Cassiopeia A does not expand evenly
- Strange new type of solar wave defies physics
- Microplastics found in blood for the first time
- We've discovered why some whales stop feeding in response to the sound of sonar
- Tall el-Hammam cosmic impact paper survives latest #Pebblegate anti-science attack
- Largest ever human family tree identifies nearly 27 million ancestors
- Ferocious 'Ocucaje Predator' was a sea serpent-like mammal with knives for teeth
- New Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)
- 'Ball Lightning' phenomenon seen in the sky of Maharashtra, India
- Hurricane force winds whip through Colorado
- Snowstorm wrecks Bolivian highway leaving dozens of vehicles stranded
- Heavy spring snowfall across the Cascades, Washington
- Seabirds are dying by the hundreds in western Newfoundland, Canada
- Mt. Baker in Washington reporting 51 inches of spring snowfall in 48 hours
- Record-setting cold snap hits Europe, stunning spring crops
- Rain triggers deadly landslide in Nariño, Colombia
- Ninety months (and counting) of no warming - and now small signs of cooling
- Father and son dead after landslide hits bushwalkers in Blue Mountains, Australia
- Winter weather to continue in Switzerland this week after 50cms of spring snowfall
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu: USGS
- China continues to laugh at western 'green energy' foolishness
- France experiences coldest April night since 1947 of -9C
- Huge landslide in Haraz, Iran
- Unusually large waves flood beach parks along New South Wales coast
- Spring snow in Croatia
- Albania sees 20cms of April snow and -3C temperatures
- Best of the Web: Heavy rain causes floods and landslides in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 31 inches of rainfall in 48 hours - 16 killed (UPDATES)
- Lightning kills volleyball player in Nepal
- Meteor fireball over England on April 6
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and France on April 1
- Meteor fireball over Merseyside, UK on March 26
- Meteor fireball over California on March 26
- 2nd bright meteor fireball in a row spotted in Manitoba Wednesday night
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, Manitoba, ND and Saskatchewan on March 23
- Meteor fireball explodes twice on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on March 21
- Meteor fireball crossed Hungary's sky at Lake Balaton at dawn on March 22
- Meteor fireball over New York state on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Western Australia on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and Oregon on March 10
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 13
- Meteor fireball over Austria and other nearby countries on March 13
- UK farmer finally locates 2lb meteorite that landed in field 18 months ago
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and other states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Italy on March 5
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Restrictions Dropping Around the World
- Released documents reveal Pfizer hired 600+ people to process vaccine injury reports
- Disturbing study finds microplastics in human bloodstream
- Dangers of stealth iron overload & the importance of copper: Mercola interviews Morley Robbins
- Transhumanism & biofascism are tools of the 'technological elite,' RFK Jr. interviews T.J Coles
- UK to stop publishing data that suggest COVID vaccines are ineffective
- The illusion of evidence-based medicine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Coming Soon to Your Dinner Plate: Genetically Modified Beef
- UK woman diagnosed with Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
- 95% of committee members advising on US dietary guidelines had ties to Big Pharma, Big Food
- FDA approves first gene-edited cows for beef
- Israeli medical watchdog committee member resigns, speaks out against vaccine medical experimentation
- Moderna to seek emergency covid vaccine authorization for children under six
- Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills after finding elevated levels of cancer causing impurity
- Best of the Web: Canada's 'pandemic of the fully vaxxed': 7 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths according to official data
- Peer-reviewed BMJ article: Medicine is corrupted by dominance of Big Pharma, which suppresses negative results, hides adverse effects
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
- Pfizer and me - Best Buddies
- Flashback: Can China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine pass its final tests?
- Covid Vaccine Spike Protein is a Pore-forming Toxin
- Are people with dark personality traits more likely to succeed?
- Deep breathing strengthens your brain and boosts attention span
- The day Dostoyevsky discovered the meaning of life in a dream
- The impossibility of Christian transhumanism
- Breaking the cycle of hurting others when you have been mistreated
- SOTT Focus: The Science of Evil: A Personal Review of Political Ponerology
- How to deal with a sociopath
- Origins of sociopathy: the etiology of guiltlessness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Beyond the Schizo-Autistic Worldview: Introducing the Matter with Things
- The colors of Ukraine stay mainly in the brain
- Acceptance of and Commitment to Freedom
- Creative Imagination and Mystical Experience in the Sufism of Ibn 'Arabî, by Henry Corbin
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The New Unclean: How Our Psychology Was Hijacked to Make Us See Each Other as the Enemy
- Dogs grieve the death of a loved one too
- Flashback: Are Psychopaths Attracted to Other Psychopaths?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
- Hole in one: Trump issues statement on '100% true' sporting feat
- 'Regina, change' what Biden said, clarifies White House Blinken
- Fauci wins Oscar for best dramatic performance
- Babylon Bee is stuck in Twitter jail: Users forced to get fake news from CNN
- Governor DeSantis Signs Declaration That 'The Last Jedi' Sucked
- Biden to get face on new trillion dollar bill
- The Babylon Bee's Man of the Year is Rachel Levine
- Obama Receives Nobel Prize In Medicine For Getting COVID
- Nation wishes there were some way they could have known about the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
Quote of the Day
There is no news. There is only the truth of the signal.
- Mr. Universe
Recent Comments
Yes Night and meanwhile: [Link] [Link] [Link] Thanks for your 🐘🐘🐘 thread sharing yesterday again +1
It's interesting that there are so many technologies of the ancient past that are so very impressive. Are we, as a species, literally dumber now...
Durham looks related to [Link]
Farmers told to destroy their cropped in order to get paid [Link]
WaPo admits that Ukronazis use civilians as human shields Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger....