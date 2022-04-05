About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

You have been boldly lied-to by them with absolute consistency for years now....There was Scott Pelley of CBS's 60-Minutes show on Sunday night — the prime-time slot of the new week — all cued up to run interference for the US State Department (and other Deep State "actors") in the propaganda war over Ukraine. Let's be brutally frank and get this out of the way: can you really trust either the US news media or the US government to tell you the truth?You have been boldly lied-to by them with absolute consistency for years now. Common knowledge, which is common sense's twin sister, has it that thetheand theAll are conduits for official narratives. And since the State Department is most of all responsible for the Russian clean-up operation now underway in Ukraine, you can bet that CBS-News is in on the info-grift to protect State, its patron.What Russia had to clean-up was the long-building after-effects of now Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's 2014 engineered Maidan coup against the elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych. The issue of that bygone day wasof the rope. Russia wanted Ukraine in the orbit of its economic "customs union" and the US was affecting to pull Ukraine into the Eurozone and NATO — or, at least, use Ukraine as a forward base for NATO, in order to antagonize Russia.Russia has been the all-purpose hobgoblin that every US agency and many political personages turn to when they are caught doing something nefarious. When Hillary Clinton's email trove was purloined through her poorly-defended illegal home server, Russia was to blame. That fiasco spawned the multi-year RussiaGate operation that bamboozled half the nation and ended up tainting the FBI, the DOJ, the FISA Court, and both the House and Senate Intel committees.Then, along cameby every retired senior intel spook still drawing a fat pension. The news about the laptop and its lurid contents was strenuously suppressed by every mainstream media company except The New York Post, and its coverage was banished from Facebook and Twitter which so many Americans rely on for news —between government, high tech, and the news media.All this coincided, you understand, with the horror-show official response to Covid-19 coming on the scene at exactly the same time: winter of 2019-2020. By then,over the RussiaGate narrative that declared President Donald Trump was a stooge for Vladimir Putin... thus, Trump derangement.There is the possibility thatto terrorize the American public, confound Mr. Trump, and prevent his reelection in November 2020. Hence, the panicky scramble ever since spring, 2020, among Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak of the shadowy EcoHealth Alliance, and other public health officials to ward off the suspicion that Covid-19 was created in the Wuhan lab with American sponsorship, and released for the aforesaid purpose of queering the election. Mr. Daszak notoriously put together a paper for the preeminent British medical journal The Lancet, using a roster of medical luminaries to denounce the "lab leak" theory. The Lancet eventually had to withdraw the paper. The Lancet's reputation will be diminished for years to come,Meanwhile, in theprovoked byWhite House mole Eric Ciaramella and his companions-in-sedition Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of theandInspector General Michael Atkinson. At issue, you recall, was Mr. Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zylenskyy, inquiring about rumored grifting operations among the Bidens in that foreign land. Managing Ukraine, you remember, was in Veep "Joe Biden's" assigned portfolio of duties.namely: what exactly was the Biden family up to in Ukraine, with crackhead Hunter pulling in millions in walking-around money from the Burisma oil-and-gas company? That turned out to beTen days before President Trump declared a national emergency over Covid 19 and the ensuing lock-downs, on March 3, 2020, the Super Tuesday primary was held.The narrative constructed afterward attributed the miracle to a single endorsement from Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. (Dominion vote-counting machine hijinks, anyone?)not altogether sound of mind, compromised by already-revealed foreign influence-peddling, a malleable figure fronting for a Deep State cabal. Special Covid-19 election procedures (mail-in ballots) shooed him straight into the White House (thanks for your "help," Mark Zuckerberg).What you have here is an interesting chain of circumstance:The American Deep State is in a heap of deep trouble. It's impossible anymore to hide its turpitudes. Even The New York Times and the WashPo have been forced to confess that Hunter Biden's laptop is for-real, including the thousands of incriminating memoranda and emails on it, along with all the selfie-porn and drugging. It's obvious that the "president" of the US is corrupt and compromised. Doesn't look too good.Additionally, thevia the side effects of the Covid-19 "vaccines." But the information can't be hidden anymore and is, in fact, bursting out from unexpected places, for instance,which show unprecedented "all-causes" deaths and injuries among people under 60-years-old. We know how this happened.(is still at it, in fact), and instead forced protocols with the deadly drug remdesivir. In sum,Rochelle Walensky & Company are still urging the public to vaxx-up and "boost." How is that not criminal?and the Deep State made sure it would be by refusing to rule out Ukraine joining NATO and by arming and subsidizing a large army that has spent eight years shelling and terrorizing the Russian-speaking population of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Mr. Zelenskyy apparently was led to believe that NATO would come to his rescue, the poor chump, wherever he really is.What they don't tell you is that the hospitals were turned into fortresses by the Nazi-inflected Azov brigades.They also wouldThat is not so, though it surely was not a cakewalk. What's left of the Ukraine army (including its Azov brigades) is cut off from communication, out of diesel fuel, out of ammo, out of food, and soon to be shut down altogether.will the hardships to come only reinforce America's mass formation psychosis, or will it compel us to