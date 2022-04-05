© DEAN SEWELL



Tragedy has struck a family of five British tourists after they were hit by a landslide at a popular walking track in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.Emergency services were called about 1.40pm after reports that the landslide had fallen onto a group of bushwalkers on the Wentworth Pass track at Wentworth Falls.The father, 49, and his nine-year-old son were killed.The mother, 50, and a second son, 14, were critically injured and are in hospital, while the couple's 15-year-old daughter walked out to safety unharmed before being treated for shock.Police said the family were in Australia on holidays from Britain.NSW Police Detective acting Superintendent John Nelson described the incident as "a tragic scene"."Our rescuers [are] working under quite arduous conditions," he said. "A girl is walking out at the moment, who is obviously clearly [and] extremely distressed."Police helicopters, local officers and a specialist rescue team were deployed to the remote location in dense bushland, about a 90-minute walk from the car park.A rescue helicopter winched the mother and son out about 6pm on Monday, NSW Ambulance Superintendent Stewart Clarke said."The patients have significant head and abdominal injuries, requiring sedation and intubation prior to them being extricated," he said.Mr Clarke described the terrain as an "extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment" for paramedics to work in."[It is] exceptionally confronting and heartbreaking, especially when you start involving children," he said.NSW Ambulance dispatched seven road crews and two air crews to the scene.However, Mr Nelson said the part of the track where the tragedy occurred was open.