Moscow said the move won't go unanswered.France will expel "many" Russian diplomats, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Monday. Moscow, according to Russian media, has promised to respond to Paris' decision to expel the personnel.In a comment to RIA Novosti, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will respond to Paris' actions.While apparently opting not to target Moscow's ambassador, Germany did follow suit, with the country's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announcing the expulsion of a "significant number" of Russian diplomats. "The affected diplomatic staff have been working every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society," she said.