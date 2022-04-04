With Russia now moving towards the second phase of its Special Operation, questions are being asked by both Moscow and knowing military minds as to why Kiev is acting as it is. Recent discoveries however will be pressing far harder for answers, both from the Ukrainian leadership (apparently still in Kiev) as well as the western nations that are backing it to the hilt. This article will examine why the situation developed as it did and why the Ukrainians, both government and troops are acting as they are.
Bleak Prospects.
In all truth, the Ukraine had slowly slid down a very slippery slope since it gained independence in 1991, yet it was only after 2014 that the country, (obviously minus the Donbass and Crimea) went into true freefall. A blend of both corruption and a war governed from afar ensured very bleak prospects for a land that was still led in a most corrupt fashion. Fast forward to this year, and with great discontent amongst the majority of the population that had not already gone to Russia coupled with a collapsing infrastructure and a push for war this summer meant the country was a wreck before the car crash of Russian invasion even happened.
Special Operation.
With Russia knowing of the development of nuclear, missile and bioweapon technologies, along with the power that various right-wing extremists wielded in the Ukraine, a casus belli for Moscow to move was justified. With the discoveries made over the last month, all the Kremlin's fears were justified, yet for all of that, the Special Operation was called precisely that for a very good reason. In contrast to western (read US-led) wars over previous decades, the shock and awe tactics used were engineered in order that casualties and damage to the infrastructure that had survived since independence was kept to a minimum. We have all seen the destruction wrought across the Middle East during various conflicts, and this was to be avoided if at all possible from Moscow's point of view. This has resulted in a previously-unseen form of war, whereby the civilians who are usually the worst affected by hostilities are spared from at least some of the horrors that conflict usually brings. What the Russian government did not expect however was the completely inhuman stance taken by Kiev.
Beasts in a Bunker.
Just as seen in Berlin during the final year of the Second World War, Kiev's leaders have sat in a bunker, knowing from the outset that they were fighting someone else's war with no chance of victory. Zelenskiy, his henchmen and the nazis under his command have gone down the path of an alleged defense in the full knowledge that the road to war would always lead them to an absolutely dead end. For all of that however, many of the military operations have been carried out with no consideration for either soldier or civilian, immense casualties adding up in something that is little other than a numbers game for the Verkhovna Rada. With tens of thousands dead and even more unaccounted for, Zelenskiy et al have knowingly been playing a winner-takes-all game with few if any cards in their hand. Moreover, with Zelenskiy rejecting Scholz's advice and still pushing for NATO membership, it is clear that political dreams are taking preference over practical realities. The little sympathy that those in the know had for the Ukrainian cause has now evaporated in the face of both war crimes and the criminally-bad management of a war.
Haunting the Headlines.
In spite of Kiev's position going from bad to worse to shockingly bad, Zelenskiy, his accomplices and the western media are still hand-in-hand, attempting to recover a situation that is now beyond salvation. With the truth regarding Hunter Biden, bioweapons, nuclear arms and missiles out in the open, increasingly arcane tales are being created regarding alleged Russian abuses in order to deflect attention from western malfeasance. Kiev is now digging up stories regarding mass graves and footage has today been aired showing apparently dead people moving as well as getting up after press vehicles have driven past. Although it is April, one cannot expect the dead to rise until Easter, and even Christ could not work a miracle in order to save the Ukraine from its current predicament.
Knowing the Nazis.
The Ukrainian administration has known of the extremists in both military and political circles for years, yet rather than trying to put a leash on the dogs of war, it has used these useful idiots in the same way that Washington has been using Zelenskiy and Poroshenko as its idiots since Maidan. There the similarities change, however. The Ukrainian administration is free to run to the West any time it pleases, and having done do, an accommodating NATO will ensure that any crimes that have been organized from Kiev can be carefully airbrushed out of the headlines. A very different future is facing the last nazis who remain in Mariupol. For all the stage-management of Kiev's affairs in the West, the big show from Mariupol will be center stage once abuses are documented, and it will be the thousands of video clips taken by civilians that will write the scripts for their former captors.
Old Crimes, New Rules.
The horrors of the last month in Mariupol are beyond description, yet there are tens of thousands of formerly proud Ukrainians that have completely turned against their erstwhile countrymen. Locked in cellars without food, water or electricity, shot, raped or thrown out of their own homes by nutjobs claiming to be patriots, victims with videos and testimonies will be queuing up to see that those who served the swastika rather than the state are treated accordingly. Not since the Holocaust has such suffering been seen in Europe, but for all the atrocities that have been committed, these were carried out by Ukrainians against Ukrainians. Unspeakable horrors have occurred since Russia entered the Ukraine; it will however be the Ukrainian victims themselves that ensure that their own countrymen pay the price for what they have done.
Adding to the Atrocities.
Since the start of the conflict, prisoners of war have been taken by both sides, yet from the outset, as part of the Special Operation, the Russian military establishment set very strict guidelines on how Ukrainian prisoners were to be treated. Under no circumstances were the relevant rules of war to be breached, all those held were to be fed and accommodated in a manner compliant with the Geneva Convention.
The other side of the lines has seen an altogether different situation. Videos appeared last week of extremist troops shooting captured Russians, both shooting to kill as well as shots to the legs, the illegality of this being evident, yet this week the Ukrainian government informed London that
'it has no intention to abide by the Geneva conventions when treating Russian prisoners of war', it was not going to 'offer enough food and medical assistance' to Russian captives at a time 'when many Ukrainians lack them.'The fact that the Geneva Convention was brought into being in the aftermath of a previous nazi regime and seventy five years later the first nation to defy it also has very strong right-wing sympathies just cannot be overlooked. The fact that this was even said has avoided most of the headlines, yet in spite of a statement as breathtaking as this, the British government still intends to aid Kiev in any way it can. London may not itself be committing the crimes, yet aiding and abetting criminals is a crime in itself.
NATO Knowledge.
The intelligence assets available to the western world as it uses the Ukraine as a proxy in its war against Russia are prodigious, not only aiding Kiev when convenient to NATO, but also gathering information regarding current operations. Every scrap of intelligence shared between Ukrainian units will be collected, and it goes without saying that with Canada, the US and UK having trained a good proportion of Ukrainian forces, they know exactly who's who and what they are doing. Put succinctly, the Pentagon will be abreast of every event and action carried out by Ukrainian forces, even those in isolated Mariupol. It is most probable that western troops are still working undercover on the ground there, reporting back to Washington several times a day. The lunatics are running the asylum in a number of locations across the country, but with madness reigning in Kiev and the West enraged by its impotence against Russia, the known abuses by the Ukrainians will remain known unknowns in the West for as long as the lid can be kept on the crimes happening today.
Summary.
With beasts on the loose in the Ukraine cooping their own countrymen up like animals in basements, a war waged by Ukrainians in the name of the American Dream has created hell on earth for hundreds of thousands of their normal countrymen. Nazis, a depraved government in Kiev and a complicit West have imposed the law of the jungle upon a previously cultured nation, yet even the most savage of animals does not torture its prey in the way certain Ukrainians are mutilating Russian servicemen. The defense of the Ukraine on America's behalf was always a lost cause, but when the conflict is over, it will be Zelenskiy and his western backers that will lose everything. With extremist savages shooting the legs from under prisoners of war, we can only be thankful that the Kremlin pulled the trigger on the western Drang nach Osten, finally giving the bullet to both Washington and Kiev...