"Policies that allow unsustainable current account deficits to persist, lead to the accumulation of large external debts, and/or result in high US inflation, could contribute to substitution into other reserve currencies."

Goldman Sachs has warned the US dollar faces risks that could erode its global dominance, saying it's dealing with some of the same challenges that the British pound faced in the early 1900s.The move by the US and its allies to freeze Russia's central bank out of much of its foreign currency reserves has raised concerns that countries could start moving away from using the dollar, due to worries about the power the currency grants the US.The bank's analysts, including economist Cristina Tessari, said the dollar faces a number of challenges similar to those faced by the British pound before it declined. The pound was once the world's reserve currency, but was supplanted by the dollar in the middle of the 20th century.Those challenges include the fact that it faces geopolitical problems, such as Russia's war in Ukraine.International investors became more and more reluctant to hold the British pound after the country racked up major debts in World War II, the Goldman analysts said. "If a reserve currency issuers' debt is allowed to grow relative to GDP, eventually foreigners may grow reluctant to hold more of it," they wrote.Gita Gopinath, deputy director at the International Monetary Fund, told the Financial Times this week that increased use of other currencies in world trade would cause national central banks to diversify the foreign reserves that they hold, at the expense of the greenback.However, many analysts argue the dollar's status as a global reserve currency is secure.Goldman argued that the status of the dollar is largely in the US' hands: