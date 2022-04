Dunn's Organization

Who is Anita Dunn?

Unmitigated Political Power

Conclusion

The Atlantic describes her as the "mastermind" behind Joe Biden's 2020 win. Anita Dunn didn't take a job in the White House after his victory, but she certainly still has a hand in it. So who is Mrs. Dunn and why should you care?Her organization and Biden's presidency are profoundly intertwined. The Biden Administration hired countless SKDK employees and SKDK has a habit of hiring straight from the White House This web of financial and political influence undoubtedly includes SKDS clients such as AT&T, Pfizer, and foreign governments such as Ukraine.Among her personal endeavors,, Dunn decided to advise him on damage control regardless.After Biden's victory, she carefully positioned herself in a happy medium of unchecked power.The pledge works to prevent influence peddling, moral hazard, and nefarious behavior. As a result, Anita has the ability to play an unreasonably influential role in the administration.that may shed light on SKDK operations and clients. Otherwise, she would be required by law to publicly list anyone who payed her more than $5,000 in the past two years.The Washington Post released an article detailing her immense and unchecked powers. The Post explains how Dunn is quietly working to "remake the Democratic Party in Biden's image."Influence peddling in Washington, DC runs rampant. It's no secret that lobbyists and corporate shills have more power than they should. Many actors pull strings from the shadows, however. We the people cannot allow silent players like Anita Dunn to wield so much power in the highest office of the land. We can safeguard our liberty as long as we hold our leaders' feet to the fire, demand clarity from our federal government, and promote ethical behavior in every corner of American life.