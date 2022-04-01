© demokracije i autoritarnih režima



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, on Friday, that there are countries which will not be able to substitute Russian gas with the more expensive American alternative.Speaking to local radio station Kossuth, ahead of this weekend's parliamentary election, Orban said Russian gas is his country's only option, as Hungary is landlocked and won't be able to directly receive liquified gas from the US.Orban reiterated that Hungary condemns Russia's attack against Ukraine, and that he understands the efforts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as his country is in trouble and he is looking out for Ukrainian interests, but stated thatHe added thatin the near future, for Hungary in particular."It's not about putting on a sweater at night, or turning down the heating a little or paying a bit more for gas, it's about the fact thatOrban said.The prime minister came under fire from Ukraine and its supporters for refusing to take a definitive stance against Russia. President Zelensky called on the Hungarian leader to quit "sitting on the fence" and choose a side in the conflict between Kiev and Moscow.Unlike other EU capitals, Budapest has so far refused to either send weapons to Ukraine, or allow other countries to move shipments through its territory.Earlier, Orban said that Hungary is intent on looking out for its own interests first and will maintain a "Hungarian point of view," but emphasized that "it must be made clear to the Russians that it is not worth pursuing this war," warning at the same time that Europe should avoid hurting itself "more than the Russians."